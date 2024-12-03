No doom and gloom for Swinney with the arrival of the postseason

David Hood by Senior Writer -

No doom and gloom for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It’s all about the postseason. Clemson clinched a spot in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Tigers, who are 9-3 overall on the season and finished 7-1 in ACC play, will take on No. 8 SMU, which finished the regular season at 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. Clemson will hope to cap its 2024 conference campaign by earning its 28th overall conference title and extend its ACC record by collecting its 22nd ACC title. In addition to seeking Clemson's 28th all-time conference title and 22nd all-time ACC title, a win on Saturday would be expected by most to clinch Clemson's seventh all-time College Football Playoff berth. Clemson's six all-time College Football Playoff berths in the tournament's inaugural decade were second only to Alabama's eight. The Tigers lost to arch-rival South Carolina last Saturday, but Swinney has already moved on to the Mustangs. “Always great to see y'all, but especially on this Tuesday because if I'm seeing y'all on this Tuesday, that means we're in the championship game. So not sure how many of y'all had this on your calendar for today,” Swinney said during his press conference. “Y'all might've had vacation plans, maybe you were going golfing today or whatever you're going to do, but I'm glad y'all are here. Excited man. Excited to be in the ACC Championship Game again, and it's a great venue. I'm excited for our players, and I'm proud of our team. We did not accomplish all of our regular season goals, but we did enough to be one of two teams out of 17 to earn the opportunity and to qualify for our championship. So really proud of that. SMU is 8-0 and we're 7-1 and so top two teams. And I'm also proud of our consistency, uncommon consistency. This is our 10th time in this game in 16 years. I know we're supposedly a bad program now and we're doom and gloom. It's all downhill, everything's terrible. “But I think we've been in this game two out of the last three years. This is our eighth time in 10 years and I don't think we've gone back to back years not being in this game since 13 and 14. I know for all the things that have to change in how we're supposed to be like everybody else, I'd say that's pretty good. Eight times in 10 years. And so really proud of that consistency, and we got two goals left, and that's to win the ACC and to win the closer. And if we hit those two goals, hey, we'll be national champs, and that's a fact. So these kids have worked their butt off, the staff has worked their tails off. Again, certainly didn't accomplish all of our regular season goals, but it's all about the postseason. That's what it's about and that's what college football is about and is going to become about as we move forward.” Swinney said the Mustangs are talented and there’s a reason they are 11-1 on the season. “Then SMU, they are what you perceive when you just track 'em from afar. I've had some crossover opportunities throughout the year to study 'em a little bit, but man, offensively, they are fifth in the nation in scoring. They are explosive, they are fast,” Swinney said. “They play with a lot of precision. This is an old football team. If you look at their team, they're all graduates and seniors, a very, very old team that's played a lot of football outside of the quarterback. He's a young player, but they went to him early in the season and he's been a game changer for him. He's super dynamic. They're a tempo team, so something we've got to really do a good job of there. And then just a very, very complete group of receivers. They got four or five receivers that can really, really play. I mean they can all run again, they're all seniors and have a ton of experience. So they're savvy guys as far as knowing how to play within their scheme, and their route tree is really precise in what they do, and tight end's a good player. “Again, they've got a dynamic quarterback, really good skill outside, good offensive line and an elite playmaker at running back. So that's why they're 8-0 in the league and top 10 team, they've done a really nice job. And then over on the other side defensively really, really stout, very similar to the group we just played last week, but bigger. They're big, big ends. Really, really good group. They've had a ton of sacks. I think they've had 37 sacks on the season, so another challenge for us there. And they've not given up a ton of points. So I think they're 20th in the country in scoring defense or 19th in the country in scoring defense.” On DeMonte Capehart playing last week “Yeah, he's not a hundred percent, but it's good to get him back. Happy for him to at least get back in motion. But he's just still working his way back.” On if R.J. Mickens will be available “Hope so. We'll see. Hope so.” On the return of Shelton Lewis “He's back and so he actually looks healthiest that he's been since before he got hurt in camp. So it's been good to see that because been hurt all year really. So, I think he's moving with some confidence that's been good to see.” On the SMU run defense “Big and hold the point. They use their hands well; they play a ton of man coverage, and they make you hold the ball a little bit. But the biggest thing is they play with their hands. They play good technique. They're big, strong physical dudes that are hard to move. So that's the main thing with 'em. Backers are good players; it's just well-coordinated, and they fit it up well, and they tackle well. It's a good tackling group. So some big old strong dudes.” On the postseason “Let's spot the ball, and let's go see. It doesn't matter, everybody's 0-0 whether you're 9-3 or you're 12-0. You don't get to have a touchdown on the board when you show up in Charlotte; everybody's 0-0. Nothing matters. Nothing matters. And no different than the NBA playoffs. You make the tournament, it doesn't matter. Anybody can win it. And so we're just thankful to have a shot. Now, certainly, we got to win to have a shot. I mean, we have to win because that's kind of what we've earned to this point. We've earned the opportunity, but you must win the game. And I think SMU should be in no matter what. I think they have had a great year, and they got a heck of a team.”

