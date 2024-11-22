Newest Clemson pledge says staff's pursuit made the difference

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Tayveon Wilson of Huntington (WV) announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Thursday. His pledge makes it four commitments for the class of 2026, joining Tait Reynolds, Brock Bradley, and Shavar Young. The announcement keeps Clemson’s growing class size ranked in the top 12 according to 247Sports, with the Tigers’ class ranking 11th in the nation. Wilson’s high school production has come at wide receiver, but the Tigers were the first to offer him a scholarship to play tight end for Garrett Riley’s offense. He received offers from programs like Louisville, Penn State, and Miami, but the three-star product ultimately chose the Tigers because of Swinney and Kyle Richardson’s pursuit. “I’ve communicated with Coach Swinney and Coach Richardson a lot,” Wilson said. “They’ve made it seem like they really wanted me to be a Tiger.” Wilson's shift in position requires understanding the vision of how he would be implemented into the offense. The West Virginia product sees himself matching the playing style of Jake Briningstool, who recently broke the school record for receptions by a tight end, shattering the place Jordan Leggett once held for years. As Wilson narrowed down his choices to call home for his collegiate career, what was the separation that Clemson created down the stretch for one of the top prospects in his state? For Wilson, it was simple: treatment and atmosphere. “The way the coaches treated me and the atmosphere at the game was amazing,” Wilson said. As Wilson continues to build a relationship with his new home, he plans to return to campus in January, during the early stages of the football offseason. With fans beginning to familiarize themselves with the new pledge, his message to the fanbase was simple. “Tigertown, here I come.” GO TIGERS💜🧡@ClemsonFB @coachkr10 @hhs_highlanders @billyseals47 @CJ_Crawford1 @cody_carter04 @K2G8 @Brent_Terry @MikeOwens31 @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/zUnhlarA3R — Tayveon Wilson (@Tayveon33) November 21, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now