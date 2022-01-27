New Tigers commit Kobe McCloud says Clemson is "just home"

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Kobe McCloud found a home at Clemson nearly eight years ago when he accompanied his brother and former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on his official visit, and that home welcomed him back with open arms as he announced his commitment to Clemson Wednesday evening.

The 3-star linebacker out of Tampa (FL) Gaither chose Clemson over offers during his recruitment from Miami, Boston College, Iowa State, Syracuse, South Carolina and Indiana, becoming the Tigers’ 16th pledge for the 2022 recruiting class and the fourth since the end of December’s early signing period.

McCloud said as soon as he stepped foot on Clemson’s campus last weekend for his official visit -- he knew he was home.

“It felt like home when I walked in the building,” McCloud told TigerNet after announcing his commitment. “I was like, 'I will feel great living here.' It will be a blessing just playing here for three or four years. We all had the same feeling at the same time. We were all just happy and smiling the whole time. It's just great and we were all like, 'It's just home.' My parents said they could come up and see me on the weekends. It's just great. I'm sure my parents are looking forward to Tiger Walk again and reliving those moments.”

Getting to know new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and learning about his plans really cemented the deal for McCloud.

“He (Goodwin) just loves my versatility. Whenever I come in, they said wherever I fit in the best first year they’ll like me,” McCloud said. “They know I can cover, and I’ll hit, and matchup on tight ends. They like how I can play any of those positions. Sideline to sideline, that’s my strength. He has a great vision and plan for me, and he can see the impact that I can have on his defense and his philosophy. That was a great thing for him to show me. He was able to show me and not just tell me.”

McCloud was credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups over 11 games in his senior season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was the first person McCloud called to tell of his decision, and he said he can’t wait for what’s ahead.

“Coach Dabo was the first person I called. He was so happy, and it was great just feeling that love. I'm just looking forward to the experience. Go up there and learn and just live the experience,” he said.

There’s still more to come for Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, and McCloud said he thinks a lot of people are going to be surprised by this group.

“I think we're going to take people by surprise. We've got some dogs,” he said. “I was with a couple of them this weekend. We've got some dogs. We've got a great quarterback in our class. We've got some great defensive players in our class, so I think we're going take over by storm.”

Clemson lands one of the smartest LB recruits I have ever covered, built to defend spread looks (and a legacy in the process)???? https://t.co/KRhtcQwpiK — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 27, 2022