New Ole Miss decommit, 4-star WR Dillon Alfred feels wanted by Tigers

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Strong relationships can go a long way. For Dillon Alfred, the energy he feels from Clemson is palpable. The four-star 2025 receiver out of Saraland (AL) made headlines across the Southeast on Monday, announcing he had decommitted for Ole Miss. Alfred had been committed to the Rebels since April 9th, and his recruitment is now open. Earlier Monday, he also announced he had officially received an offer from the Tigers. Alfred had the opportunity to compete at Dabo Swinney’s High School camp earlier this June, and the energy between recruit and staff was evident. “I went to a spring game and practice,” Alfred said. “I really loved it there. I wanted to come back and show them what I got, and the coaches wanted me back.” With his path now open, Alfred plans to test the waters and see what is out here for him. He hopes to have a commitment finalized before August. When it comes to how Clemson fits into the picture, there’s nothing but love from the young receiver. “The environment, campus, coaches, and the history they have there,” said Alfred. “I really love it there. They have been showing me love and that they want me there. They want me to commit there.” Regarding showing off that love, nobody is doing it more than wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. “We have a great relationship,” said Alfred. “We talk almost every day. Coach (Dabo) Swinney and I talk too, and he’s really big on me. I have a good relationship with both of them.” Alfred plans to visit the All-In Cookout in July, with the opportunity to get another look at the Clemson program in the process. The strong relationship between program and player is on display, but so is Alfred’s confidence in what he believes he can bring to the table. “They are getting a dog, to be honest,” Alfred said of what he brings to a team. “You’re getting a person who is going to come in and work and someone who is going to help the team win no matter what.” #AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham , I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!! @tjkelly17 @LawrencHopkins @ESPN3ALLDAY



🏡?????? pic.twitter.com/ZdDPRh9UFz — Dillon M Alfred ✟ (@Dalfred006) June 24, 2024 Thank you Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham for inviting me to camp, I really enjoyed myself!



Today’s 1 on 1’s, I don’t come to play!!!@LawrencHopkins @ESPN3ALLDAY @tjkelly17 @Paul_Tyson17 @SWiltfong_ @TomLoy247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/BxlX2C5Mrj — Dillon M Alfred ✟ (@Dalfred006) June 5, 2024

