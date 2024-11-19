Military Appreciation Week: Supporting the Tigers that defend our nation

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

CLEMSON – One of the best scenes on Clemson’s campus has arrived. It’s Military Appreciation Week at Clemson University, and the Clemson Corps invites all fans to join us as we celebrate. This week of activities honors the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve our country and protect its freedoms. The Clemson Corps, in coordination with the Office of Military & Veteran Engagement and Clemson University Athletic Department, will culminate the week with the annual Military Appreciation Day football game on November 23rd as the Tigers take on The Citadel Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Since Clemson began classes in 1893, the value of a strong-standing military force has been an integral part of its educational programs. When the nation’s bugle has sounded the “Call to Arms,” the Clemson Corps of Cadets has always provided the military with men and women of distinction in the service of this country. For over 131 years, from the Spanish-American War through the current Middle Eastern Conflicts, the men and women of Clemson University continue to serve our nation in every corner of the globe. Today at Clemson University, the ROTC Cadets, Marine Officer Candidates, and Student Veterans proudly carry on this rich tradition. Clemson’s rich military heritage continues to live on through the support of the Clemson Corps in its goal of “Keeping the Tradition Alive.” The Clemson Corps not only perpetuates Clemson University’s rich military heritage, but also aims to support Clemson University’s Army and Air Force ROTC programs, Marine Corps Officer Candidates, and Student Veterans through annual scholarship support and endowments. The Clemson Corps can think of no better calling than to identify and bring to Clemson the men and women who will lead our military communities with respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity, and selfless service. “Since its founding 26 years ago, the Clemson Corps, in its ongoing mission, has raised over $12.1 Million in endowments for direct support to Clemson Cadets, Marine Officer Candidates, and Student Veterans. We are very proud of this accomplishment in securing scholarships for the students that prioritize defending our nation’s freedom,” stated Clemson Corps Chairman, Colonel Chris Mann, United States Air Force (Retired). “As we strive to fulfill our ongoing mission through our scholarship program we rely heavily on the generosity of donors. Whether you are a veteran or not, your support would be appreciated. Your tax-deductible donation would be an invaluable asset to the Clemson Corps. Clemson Corps in its ongoing mission of supporting the Clemson Military Community especially through its scholarship programs.” Clemson Tiger fans are known for their ability to band together and support their own like no other university. We can think of no better calling than supporting those who will serve and those who have served our nation. The Clemson Corps needs your help! If you donate to their mission or volunteer, click here. Throughout Military Appreciation Week, Clemson University will spotlight the defenders of our nation through events and activities on campus. On Saturday, fans can enjoy several new features on Bowman Field in front of Tillman Hall starting at 8:30 am. This year, fans will not only see military static displays and CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, but also features the Military History Center of the Carolinas, a performance by The Citadel’s Summerall Guards, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter, and other new highlights. In Littlejohn Coliseum, fans can see ‘Deep Orange 15’ – Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research’s (CU-ICAR) vehicle prototype program in collaboration with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command. Fans are invited into the stadium early, for pre-game presentations, and of course, a flyover by a pair of Air Force F-35A Lightning Fifth-Generation fighter jets lead by a Clemson Tiger alum. Fans are also invited to stay in their seats for halftime for a special recognition of the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord and the Allied landings at Normandy on D-Day. Clemson University will also recognize all veterans in attendance, with a special appreciation to the 498 Clemson Tigers featured at the Scroll of Honor Memorial Park, who have given their lives in service to our country. For up-to-date information on Military Appreciation Week and a schedule of events, fans can visit ClemsonCorps.com and click “Military Appreciation Week.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now