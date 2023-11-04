Mafah on his performance against the Irish: “I knew what I had to do”

CLEMSON - Riddled with injuries, Clemson’s offense was up against it versus No. 12 Notre Dame, especially without their starting running back, junior Will Shipley. It turns out the Tigers had just about all they needed in junior running back Phil Mafah, who put on a clinic with a school-tying 36 carries for a career-high of 186 yards and two touchdowns. “I just came in with the mindset that whatever amount of carries I get, I’m just going to try to make the most out of each and every one, and I’m just glad that that included a win for us,” Mafah said. “It was what we needed, and I knew what I had to do in order for this team to succeed, and I couldn’t have done it without the guys up front, without coaches, without just fighting for my brothers. That’s just really what I was trying to focus on today, just fighting for this team, fighting for my brothers.” There was a lot of outside noise this week, particularly from one vocal fan in Spartanburg. The Irish were favored to win this game. Part of that was probably from Clemson’s performance last season against Notre Dame. But, Mafah says that the team did not focus at all on the outside noise and fought hard to get this fifth victory of the season. “We always talk about being inside-out and being able to not focus on what the outside world is telling us to focus on. The guys in the battle that we are partaking in and just the coaches and everything and just all that it means to us,” Mafah said. “So, we just kept preaching being internal and just imposing our will, and I just want to tip my hat off to Notre Dame because they didn’t make it easy. We have to fight for four whole quarters, and that’s just the way it was supposed to be.” This game was undoubtedly the most complete the Tigers have looked this season, although still not without a few mistakes. There was yet another lost fumble, bringing their total up to 11. Still, perhaps the words of Tyler from Spartanburg helped to light a fire under this team. Mafah denies that, though. For him, he says it was more about getting head coach Dabo Swinney’s 166th victory. “I feel like nothing really motivated us because I feel like at this point, if you aren’t motivated, then what are you doing?” Mafah said. “But, we definitely did have a chip on our shoulder just knowing that, especially me knowing that this was the game that we needed for (Swinney’s) 166th win. I really wanted that for him, and I know all the guys did. So, just had to get it done, find a way.” Mafah unquestionably is a key reason the Tigers won this game. But another one of those reasons is field position. Clemson had good field position throughout the entire game, in part because the defense was able to get some crucial stops. Also, however, because of the punts from punter Aidan Swanson who averaged 44.2 yards per punt and had a long of 57 on his six punts today. “Aidan Swanson does a great job week in and week out just getting us great field position, and he really helps flip the field,” Mafah said. “That’s something that’s very important in this game is field position.”

