Mafah looking forward to last ride against the Gamecocks

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Saturday’s rivalry game against South Carolina has national implications, but for running back Phil Mafah, the game means one last chance to shine in Death Valley. He will also be building on his career resume. During an early carry last week against The Citadel, Mafah broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his career. He then moved to the sideline to watch the kids play and ponder the achievement. “It feels great. That was definitely one of my goals this year to reach that, but got to give credit to the team,” Mafah said. “So to be able to achieve that, that's the team goal. I didn’t do that alone. So it's a great achievement for not only myself, but our team takes pride in that, so I'm glad we got to do that this year.” Getting out of the game to rest his sore shoulder also paid dividends, as did watching his understudy's shine. “It was awesome, honestly, just getting to see the guys get an opportunity to go out there and play,” Mafah said. “And I was telling them all week and especially before the game, just take your opportunities where they're given. You guys practice so hard all the time. It's time to show what you've learned and show what you've worked so hard to do. And it was just great to see them be able to put that on display.” Next up? Mafah’s final game in the Valley, and it’s against arch-rival South Carolina in a game with College Football Playoff implications. “It is really fun. I'd say just being able to play a game like this, especially just a huge rivalry game and it just being our next game,” Mafah said. “It's the biggest game because it's the next game. That's one thing Coach Swinney always loves to say, but just the opportunity to be able to finish my senior season here in the Valley. That's what I'm looking most forward to.” Mafah remembers what it was like two years when the Gamecocks defeated the Tigers in Death Valley. “Yeah, it definitely sucks. I mean, I remember it happening. The first thing I thought of was just the seniors not being able to send the seniors off with a great farewell,” Mafah said. “I felt for them. And just Clemson fans in general. Clemson and the state of South Carolina cares so much about this rivalry, and I had to learn that coming from a different state. But it's just been awesome to see how many people are involved and care and how the game of football can impact so many people.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now