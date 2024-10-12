CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Winston-Salem: No. 10 Clemson vs Wake Forest

Live from Winston-Salem: No. 10 Clemson vs Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 12 10:31

NO. 10/11 CLEMSON (4-1, 3-0 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 12 • NOON ET
WHERE: ALLEGACY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STADIUM (31,500) • WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.
TELEVISION: : ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193

ODDS: Clemson is a 20.5-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 71-17-1 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 41-7 - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 27-10-1 - NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 3-0 - LAST MEETING: Oct. 7, 2023 (17-12, W) - STREAK: Clemson, Won 15

Clemson will attempt to remain undefeated in conference play when the Tigers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
15:23
Final: Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14. The Tigers improve to 5-1 and 4-0 in ACC play. Clemson hosts Virginia next Saturday (noon).
BrandonRink®
15:14
Christopher Vizzina in.
BrandonRink®
15:01
4-yard TD from Keith Adams Jr. Clemson up 49-14, 8:55 to go.
BrandonRink®
14:45
End third quarter: Clemson 42, Wake 14. Clemson faces 3rd and 10 at its 23.
BrandonRink®
14:38
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1845172088543359482
BrandonRink®
14:31
https://twitter.com/ADavidHaleJoint/status/1845170246816071870
BrandonRink®
14:28
Clemson 42, Wake 14, 7:03 3rd. 319 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers so far.
BrandonRink®
14:27
Antonio Williams 28-yard TD pass to Briningstool with the Clemson trickery.
BrandonRink®
14:22
Barrett Carter there for the sack on Wake's opening drive to force a punt deep in Deacs territory. Clemson starts at its 47.
BrandonRink®
14:16
9-yard TD to Randall and Clemson's up 35-14, 9:52 3rd. Fourth game with 3+ TD passes for Klubnik already this season (fourth in the last five games).
BrandonRink®
14:11
Clemson quickly over midfield...Completions of 16 (Williams) and 19 (Stellato) so far.
BrandonRink®
13:48
Half: Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14. 91 rushing yards for two TDs for Mafah. Klubnik goes 17/24 for 191 yards with two TDs.
BrandonRink®
13:35
Clemson 28, Wake 14, 1:31 2nd. Klubnik is 14/20 for 165 yards and two TDs. Clemson goes 75 yards in 1:47 on six plays.
BrandonRink®
13:34
Pass to Randall sets up 1st and goal at the 8...Klubnik then zips in the TD pass to Stellato.
BrandonRink®
13:29
24 quick yards for Mafah, including a crunching blow on a defender, and then another 15 before a Wake penalty. Clemson to the Wake 21.
FLTiger02
13:26
Defense sleepwalking.
BrandonRink®
13:25
Wake with the 6-yard passing TD, and it's back to a one-score game, 3:18 to go in the first half. 75-yard drive in 3:28 from the Deacs, 21-14 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
13:24
The Deacs are back past midfield with Bachmeier keeper up the middle for the first down. Completion over the middle then sets up first and goal at the 9.
BrandonRink®
13:16
Clemson 21, Wake Forest 7, 6:46 2nd. Mafah with 10 carries for 47 yards and two TDs.
BrandonRink®
13:15
Capehart and Woods in with Woods lead-blocking for the Mafah 2-yard TD.
BrandonRink®
13:14
Mafah with the third down conversion and more to the red zone. Another Williams target sets up first and goal at the 5. Klubnik is stopped short on third and goal at the 2. Going for it.
BrandonRink®
13:09
A couple of short runs set up 3rd and 5 for the Deacs...and Khalil Barnes is there for the pick off the deflection. Clemson ball at its 43.
BrandonRink®
13:02
12:34 2nd: Clemson 14, Wake 7. That's Clemson's eighth INT of the year, which has the Tigers in the Top 10 nationally now.
BrandonRink®
13:00
Completion to Briningstool and 1-yard TD run from Mafah and Clemson leads just like that.
BrandonRink®
12:59
Bachmeier fires over the middle into Kylon Griffin's arms for the pick. Clemson ball at the Wake 23.
BrandonRink®
12:56
Klubnik is 9-of-13 for 100 yards with a TD. That was Williams' first target of the day.
BrandonRink®
12:53
Klubnik to Williams for the 22-yard score and we're tied back up at 7, 13:39 2nd. Eight play and 75-yard drive in 2:53 for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
12:51
Klubnik hits Stellato again for the conversion to the Wake 27. Three catches for him and Moore so far today.
BrandonRink®
12:45
End first quarter: Wake leads 7-0. Clemson ball 1st and 10 at the Wake 49. Deacs up 92-76 in yards so far (5.4 YPP to 4.5).
BrandonRink®
12:43
Big run from Mafah on the toss to start the Clemson drive. Then a quick pass to Stellato to get Clemson to midfield.
BrandonRink®
12:38
That's the first, first quarter points Clemson has allowed this season.
BrandonRink®
12:38
Mickens with the blitz pressure on second down to force a third and long...Bachmeier then hits Fields for the 31-yard TD on Sherrod Covil on coverage. Wake leads, 7-0, 1:32.
BrandonRink®
12:36
Wake is over midfield with a lengthy run. Pass interference pushes Wake to the Clemson 33.
BrandonRink®
12:29
Mafah stuffed for a loss on first down and a bad snap brings more lost yardage to set up 3rd and 16, Klubnik feels the pressure early and is sacked. Wake ball at its 27.
BrandonRink®
12:22
Wake gets a couple first downs but goes conservative on third and long ahead of a punt. Clemson ball to start at the 12.
BrandonRink®
12:15
After an 18-yard completion to TJ Moore for a first down, Clemson's drive stalls. Wake starts back at its 21.
BrandonRink®
12:11
Woods blows up the third and short run to force the 3-and-out.
BrandonRink®
12:09
Peter Woods back in the starting lineup. With Page, Capehart and Parker.
BrandonRink®
12:05
Clemson wins the toss and defers. Wake ball to start out today.
BrandonRink®
11:57
https://x.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1845131572212617493
TonyCrumpton®
11:47
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1845127497949892803
BrandonRink®
11:46
Wake announced its 11th sellout crowd since 2021, but we still got some seats to fill here with about 20 minutes to kickoff.
TonyCrumpton®
11:43
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1845126307526615446
BrandonRink®
11:42
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1845127177530216527
TonyCrumpton®
11:15
Klubnik sighting:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1845119902685986832
TonyCrumpton®
11:13
Commentators for today's game:

https://twitter.com/Taylor_McGregor/status/1845119919341326741
BrandonRink®
10:42
No Wesco, Sadler or Stephiylan Green today.

https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-clemson-travel-roster-for-wake-forest-game-doesnt-include-star-freshman-bryant-wesco-44864
TonyCrumpton®
10:40
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1845111356053389618
TonyCrumpton®
10:34
https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1845109685784895616
TonyCrumpton®
10:33
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1845108558482034915
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney updates several injuries on his team
Swinney updates several injuries on his team
WATCH: Clemson calls up a double pass for a touchdown against Wake Forest
WATCH: Clemson calls up a double pass for a touchdown against Wake Forest
WATCH: Clemson-Wake Forest highlights
WATCH: Clemson-Wake Forest highlights
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts