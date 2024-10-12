|
Live from Winston-Salem: No. 10 Clemson vs Wake Forest
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 12 • NOON ET ODDS: Clemson is a 20.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 71-17-1 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 41-7 - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 27-10-1 - NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 3-0 - LAST MEETING: Oct. 7, 2023 (17-12, W) - STREAK: Clemson, Won 15 Clemson will attempt to remain undefeated in conference play when the Tigers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.
WHERE: ALLEGACY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STADIUM (31,500) • WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.
TELEVISION: : ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193
