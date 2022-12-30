BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from the Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

by - 2022 Dec 30, Fri 19:32

CLEMSON (11-2, 8-0 ACC) vs. TENNESSEE (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 • 8:00 P.M. ET

Miami Orange Bowl • MIAMI, FL

TELEVISION: ESPN

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule |

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

TonyCrumpton®
19:46
Walk of Champions featuring KJ Henry:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1608987186602336256
TonyCrumpton®
19:38
New Tigers are enjoying their first game as new rules allow them to come to the bowl game.

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1608981259371298819
TonyCrumpton®
19:37
Clemson players looking locked in during pregame:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1608978654322884608
TonyCrumpton®
19:36
Dabo Swinney ready to go in pregame:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigers/status/1608978413607583745
TonyCrumpton®
19:35
Tigers looking sharp as they enter the stadium:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1608972161267691521
TonyCrumpton®
19:35
Pregame outside the stadium:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonUniv/status/1608971370074963968
TonyCrumpton®
19:34
Two dollar bills being spent around Miami:

https://twitter.com/TaylorTannebaum/status/1608968418027536385
TonyCrumpton®
19:33
Uniform update --- white jerseys with orange britches

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1608967417874497536
