Live from Death Valley: No. 9 Clemson vs Virginia
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 19 • NOON ET ODDS: Clemson is a 21-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 40-8-1 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 21-3-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0 • LAST MEETING: Oct. 3, 2020 (41-23, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 5 Clemson will await the return of one of its native sons on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Tigers host Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott and his 4-2 Cavaliers. Prior to this week's game, Clemson will honor one of the greatest players in program history when it formally unveils C.J. Spiller's spot in the Clemson Ring of Honor on Memorial Stadium's facade right before kickoff.
WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: : ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 138 or 193
