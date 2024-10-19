Live from Death Valley: No. 9 Clemson vs Virginia

TigerNet Staff by

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 19 • NOON ET

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: : ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey)

RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 138 or 193

ODDS: Clemson is a 21-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 40-8-1 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 21-3-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0 • LAST MEETING: Oct. 3, 2020 (41-23, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Clemson will await the return of one of its native sons on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Tigers host Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott and his 4-2 Cavaliers. Prior to this week's game, Clemson will honor one of the greatest players in program history when it formally unveils C.J. Spiller's spot in the Clemson Ring of Honor on Memorial Stadium's facade right before kickoff.

BrandonRink® 12:00 Tony Elliott out on the field honoring CJ Spiller's Ring of Honor induction. Takes his hat off to him.

BrandonRink® 11:47 Tracking toward a 12:03 kickoff in Death Valley.

BrandonRink® 11:31 In the announced starters, Kylon Griffin with the start again at safety, TJ Moore and Troy Stellato starting with Antonio Williams today.

BrandonRink® 11:25



https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/clemson-announces-players-unavailable-for-virginia-game-44912 ICYMI, no Bryant Wesco and Tyler Brown again, as well as a new name out with Vic Burley.

BrandonRink® 11:24 Walk of Champions in and we're about 38 minutes to kickoff in Death Valley.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now