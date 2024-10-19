CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Death Valley: No. 9 Clemson vs Virginia

Live from Death Valley: No. 9 Clemson vs Virginia
by - 2024 Oct 19 10:37

NO. 10/9 CLEMSON (5-1, 4-0 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 19 • NOON ET
WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: : ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 138 or 193

ODDS: Clemson is a 21-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 40-8-1 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 21-3-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0 • LAST MEETING: Oct. 3, 2020 (41-23, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Clemson will await the return of one of its native sons on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Tigers host Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott and his 4-2 Cavaliers. Prior to this week's game, Clemson will honor one of the greatest players in program history when it formally unveils C.J. Spiller's spot in the Clemson Ring of Honor on Memorial Stadium's facade right before kickoff.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
12:00
Tony Elliott out on the field honoring CJ Spiller's Ring of Honor induction. Takes his hat off to him.
BrandonRink®
11:47
Tracking toward a 12:03 kickoff in Death Valley.
BrandonRink®
11:38
https://twitter.com/CarmineGemei/status/1847662919577665771
BrandonRink®
11:38
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1847663079800082512
BrandonRink®
11:31
In the announced starters, Kylon Griffin with the start again at safety, TJ Moore and Troy Stellato starting with Antonio Williams today.
BrandonRink®
11:25
ICYMI, no Bryant Wesco and Tyler Brown again, as well as a new name out with Vic Burley.

https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/clemson-announces-players-unavailable-for-virginia-game-44912
BrandonRink®
11:24
Walk of Champions in and we're about 38 minutes to kickoff in Death Valley.
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players unavailable for Virginia game
Clemson announces players unavailable for Virginia game
Clemson approves 5-year contract extension for president Jim Clements
Clemson approves 5-year contract extension for president Jim Clements
Two Tigers move into national outlet's Top 100 players for 2024 season
Two Tigers move into national outlet's Top 100 players for 2024 season
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts