Live from Death Valley: No. 17 Clemson vs Stanford

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28 • 7 PM ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 139 or 194

ODDS: Clemson is a 23.5-point favorite - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 1-0 - HOME: First meeting - ROAD: No meetings - NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0 - LAST MEETING: 1986 Gator Bowl, 27-21 Clemson win- STREAK: Clemson, won 1 Swinney will be chasing his 100th career win at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are 99-9 at home under his leadership, including a national-best-tying 67-3 mark at home in the College Football Playoff era.

BrandonRink® 21:54 Daniels is helped off the field after the play and into the injury tent.

BrandonRink® 21:53 The Stanford third down run is stopped short and the offense stays out there, the QB sneak is unsuccessful and there's a Cardinal player still down.

BrandonRink® 21:47 End 3rd quarter: Clemson 27, Stanford 7. The Cardinal will face 3rd and 1 at the Stanford 34 out of the break.

BrandonRink® 21:44 1:09 3rd: Clemson 27, Stanford 7. Fourth pass of 22+ yards for Klubnik tonight.

BrandonRink® 21:43 Klubnik hits Turner over the top for the 43-yard TD.

BrandonRink® 21:42 After review, the pass is called incomplete.

BrandonRink® 21:40 That play is under review.

BrandonRink® 21:39 Great throw and catch connection with Klubnik to Moore on the sideline to the Stanford 9.

BrandonRink® 21:39 Wade Woodaz there for the pick on Daniels' first throw. Clemson ball at the Stanford 43.

BrandonRink® 21:36 Clemson calls a timeout instead of snapping it.

BrandonRink® 21:36 Upon review, he is called short and it is fourth and short for Clemson. Death Valley crowd doesn't like that assessment. Offense is coming back out.

BrandonRink® 21:35 Klubnik's scramble is called a first down but we're getting a review on the spot.

BrandonRink® 21:32 Stanford goes conservative on third down and is stopped well short of the yards needed. The Tigers are pinned to their 7 on the punt.

BrandonRink® 21:29 Some crowd reactions to the Bama beatdown of Georgia and SMU leading FSU currently.

BrandonRink® 21:26 After review, it's an incomplete pass and the Tigers will punt after we come back from the TV break.

BrandonRink® 21:25 Review underway on a called strip of Klubnik that went forward and was recovered by Stanford at the Clemson 20.

BrandonRink® 21:20 Stanford offense out there on fourth down and the reverse is stopped well short. The Cardinal drop to 1-4 scoring in the red zone tonight.

BrandonRink® 21:17 Daniels breaks off another big run to put Stanford back in the red zone at the Clemson 15.

BrandonRink® 21:12 Williams is out of the tent and catching passes on the sidelines.

BrandonRink® 21:10 Facing 3rd and 13 at the 16, Klubnik's Wesco target is high, and Hauser is back out from 33 yards...it is good. 20-7 Clemson, 10:06 3rd.

BrandonRink® 21:08 Antonio Williams to the injury tent.

BrandonRink® 21:07 A couple lengthy Mafah runs and a pass interference call pushes Clemson to the Stanford 37, and with the Tigers pressed into 3rd and 10, Klubnik hits Moore for the conversion to the Stanford 23.

GraysonMann® 21:04 TJ Moore walked off the field gingerly. Something to monitor.

clemvol 20:50 What is up with Tiger run defense? Getting pushed around by a former PAC Ten team. Hope defense adjustment and fire put in their belly at halftime.

NCTIgerFan23 20:42 Afraid we're gonna regret not making attempt whatsoever to get pts on that last drive.

BrandonRink® 20:41 Half: Clemson 17, Stanford 7. The Cardinal hold a 230-227 yards advantage but had two key turnovers in Clemson territory. Klubnik finishes the half 8-16 for 141 yards and a TD/INT passing, 34-yard TD rushing.

BrandonRink® 20:38 Daniels connects with his top target Ayomanor for the 19-yard TD. Khalil Barnes was the nearest Tiger to him. 17-7 Clemson, :39 2nd.

BrandonRink® 20:37 :45 2nd: Stanford timeout facing 3rd and 6 at the Clemson 19.

BrandonRink® 20:34 Big Stanford run + a facemask call pushes the Cardinal to the Clemson 34 with 1:40 to go in the first half.

BrandonRink® 20:32 Klubnik to Briningstool for the 3-yard TD. He became the fifth Clemson TE to eclipse 1,000 career yards earlier on the drive. 17-0 Clemson, 1:49 2nd.

RememberTheDanny 20:27 Finally! A good hole for Mafah to exploit.

BrandonRink® 20:25 Klubnik-Williams connection moving Clemson downfield and into Stanford territory. A big Mafah carry then takes the Tigers into first and goal.

BrandonRink® 20:19 Stanford tries to test Terrell 1-on-1 with Ayomanor, but Terrell has the deep shot covered well. The Cardinal third punt is returnable and Williams goes to the Clemson 46. 4:20 to go in the first half.

BrandonRink® 20:14 Klubnik scramble in third and long comes up short and Clemson has to punt. After hitting 13.9 yards per play in the first two drives, the Tigers have been limited to 5.9 the last three possessions (one turnover).

BrandonRink® 20:09 Clemson defense forces another Stanford punt. The Tigers take over at their 39 with 12:14 to go in the first half, 10-0 Clemson.

BrandonRink® 20:02 Klubnik doesn't spot the safety over top and he throws his second INT of the season. Stanford starts at its 6.

BrandonRink® 20:01 Klubnik up to 35 rushing yards now after the third down conversion. Tyler Brown now in for the Tigers.

BrandonRink® 19:53 End 1st: Clemson wraps things up in the first period with a big hit from TJ Parker to force the Stanford punt. Tigers lead 10-0.

RememberTheDanny 19:49 Jaedyn Lukus Skywalker

BrandonRink® 19:49 Wesco can't come down with the fade throw to the sidelines, and Klubnik skies the next pass over Turner. He's sacked next to bring out a first Aidan Swanson appearance.

BrandonRink® 19:46 Daniels tosses a jump ball to Jeadyn Lukus to stop the promising Stanford drive, and Clemson takes over at its 9.

BrandonRink® 19:45 A third 10+ yard run (second 20+) has Stanford again near midfield, and the Daniels keeper notches another to get to the Clemson 30.

GraysonMann® 19:44 There has been a massive effort to double team Ayomanor wherever he is.

BrandonRink® 19:38 Klubnik to Williams connection comes up short, and the Tigers settle for the short Hauser FG make. 10-0 Clemson, 5:48 1st. The Tigers go 77 yards (70 in one play) in five plays.

BrandonRink® 19:35 Wesco gets wiiiiiide open on the deep shot to get to the Stanford 10.

BrandonRink® 19:34 The Clemson defense stands up after getting pushed to a 1st and goal at the 4. The Tigers came in ranked 102nd in TD percentage allowed in the red zone (69.2).

BrandonRink® 19:32 After Stanford is pushed into third and long, Terrell makes Daniels pay for the throw across his body with the pick in the end zone.

pawpaw81 19:27 Cade on a rampage

