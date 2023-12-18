Linebacker target CJ Kubah-Taylor has Clemson at No. 1 after weekend visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is No. 1 for a recently offered linebacker after a weekend visit. Clemson has been focused on one 2024 linebacker to close out this class, but that linebacker has appeared to move on, making the coaching staff to move on to a player they’ve had their eyes on for a while. Head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin have locked in on CJ Kubah-Taylor (6-3 230) of Olney (MD) Good Counsel for that spot. Taylor, a teammate of Clemson commitment DE Darien Mayo, made an official visit over the weekend, the highlight of which was getting an offer from the Tigers. “It was cool, eye-opening to see the Clemson culture and the family, how open they are to everybody,” Kubah-Taylor said. “Everybody just takes you as one of their own before you even decide on your decision.” Kubah-Taylor is primarily an inside linebacker, but he can play some on the outside. From his conversations with linebackers coach Wes Goodwin, he learned the Tigers like what he would bring to their defense. “They like how fast and physical I play,” Kubah-Taylor said. “How smart I play. How I come from a complex defense, just like the defense they run.” Kubah-Taylor was on hand for a couple of bowl practices, and he got the chance to watch Goodwin and the defensive coaches work with the players and in conjunction with one another. After watching them in action, one thing stood out to him about the staff. “I would say it’s the chemistry all the coaches have as a unit,” he said. “The intensity of practice and the chemistry they all have. I also like how they develop their players.” Before departing, Kubah-Taylor talked with Swinney, who made his final comments on why he wants him in the program. “He really liked how I had developed through my whole high school career, especially my senior year,” Kubah-Taylor said. “He sees me developing into a great part of the program.” Kubah-Taylor said he was still thinking about his decision over Sunday night and could have a decision as early as Monday. He will sign at his home on Wednesday. “Clemson is just as high up as my two other schools, Marshall and Temple,” Kubah-Taylor said. “I’d say Clemson (is No. 1) fresh off that visit.”

