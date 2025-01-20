Klubnik says he came back to win a championship

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Cade Klubnik had options but he wanted to play his last season of college football in Clemson. Klubnik has played for three years under head coach Dabo Swinney and has a chance to cement his place in Clemson history with a special season in 2025. Klubnik took a big step forward this past season - in 2024, Klubnik helped guide Clemson back to the College Football Playoff, throwing for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also contributed 642 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Klubnik was stellar in the loss to the Texas Longhorns, completing 26-of-43 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik had options – he could declare for the NFL Draft or perhaps take a big payday to play at another school. "I wanted to be at a certain spot (in the NFL draft), and I don't think I was quite there, so I want to come back for another year and really have a great fourth year," Klubnik said Thursday on the Field Talk Podcast with Field Yates. "That's kind of what I want to have and go have the best year I've had yet and just catapult that draft stock hopefully even higher." Klubnik took a major step forward in his development in 2024, leading Clemson to its first College Football Playoff berth since 2020. He knows he can get better, and so can his team. “First of all, I think I need another year to really develop and keep getting better,” Klubnik said. “I’ve got two years, really, under my belt starting and played some my freshman year. It’s that I want to go get better, but I’m still hungry for what I know this program has. We’re gonna be bringing nine starters back on offense and probably seven or eight on defense. We’ve got a great thing coming back.” Klubnik returns four of five starters on his offensive line, including left tackle Tristan Leigh, center Ryan Linthicum, right tackle Walker Parks, and right tackle Blake Miller. His top targets at wide receiver all return in Bryant Wesco Jr., Antonio Williams, and T.J. Moore, and a healthy Tyler Brown is expected to be back at full speed. With so much talent returning on both sides of the ball, all of the pieces are in place to make another run at a title. “I came to Clemson to win a national championship,” Klubnik said. “That’s still right here for me. I think we’ve got the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here coming back. We’re gonna be bringing nine starters back on offense and probably seven or eight on defense.”

