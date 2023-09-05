Klubnik believes the Tigers are about to go on a historic run

DURHAM, N.C. — While many fans and pundits think that Clemson slipped off the rails on a muggy night in Durham, quarterback Cade Klubnik believes that brighter days are ahead. The Tigers were shocked by Duke Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium when the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half for a 28-7 victory. The loss is Clemson’s third in its last four games, and with a revamped Florida State on the horizon in a few weeks, many consider the outlook bleak. Not head coach Dabo Swinney. Not Klubnik. After the game, Klubnik was asked what Swinney’s message was to the team. “This can be a sweet story,” Klubnik quoted Swinney as saying. Klubnik thinks the Tigers can still put together not only a successful season but a historic one. “I think, it is going to be historic, the way we are about to respond,” Klubnik said. “It is exciting to live this story everybody is going to be talking about for a long time. I am excited for the next 14 games.” The first chance comes this Saturday when the Tigers host Charleston Southern at 2:15 pm, a quick turnaround for the team. “We will bounce back. I am glad that we get to play in four days so we get this taste out of our mouth,” Klubnik said. “Ultimately our goal is to play 15 games and finish 14-1. We can't go undefeated now, but there's a lot of games left.” Clemson finished with 422 yards of offense, rushing for 213 and throwing for 209. Klubnik added 34 rushing yards on 12 attempts. However, the Tigers turned it over twice inside the red zone, and Klubnik threw an interception. If Clemson has a chance to go on a historic run, Klubnik has to play better. “He put us in position. But again, we just didn’t finish,” Swinney said. “It’s just that simple. I mean there’s just a lot of things situationally that he’s got to do a better job of. “I thought early… the first series, maybe, he missed a pull that probably would’ve gone a little ways. Ended up being a tackle for no gain, maybe. The guy ran us down on the backside. He’s just gotta do the routine things a little crisper. And then obviously again, the situational stuff, like the fourth-and-8, making sure we get that.” Facing a 4th-and-8 late in the game, Klubnik scrambled out of the pocket and slid short of the first down, and Swinney said his quarterback has to have more awareness. But he also praised Klubnik’s toughness. “I mean we’re still in the game right there. So that was a costly deal,” Swinney said. “But he did a lot of good things. I mean again, he’s a gritty kid. He’s a tough guy. He never quit. And man, I’m glad we’ve got him because I know who he is, I know what he’s made of, and I know how he’s going to respond.”

