KJ Henry is thankful NIL can help raise funds as father faces kidney transplant

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Thanks to the new NIL rules in college athletics, Clemson defensive end KJ Henry is able to help his father with medical bills.

Henry’s father, Keith, has battled chronic kidney disease for the last 15 years and recently found out he needs a kidney transplant. Doctors and the Henry family are currently looking for a donor and asking people to get tested to see if they are a match, and while that is going on, Keith’s medical bills are increasing by the day.

KJ Henry is finally in a position to help his dad.

“We're hosting an event for my father. He's going through some kidney issues right now, so we're really raising some money for him to go toward his medical bills and whatnot,” Henry told TigerNet Wednesday night. “Going through this process, it's really excruciating for him as far the process itself but as far as Pops, he's in great health. It's a blessing. He'll be there, too, to shine a light on the situation and profess about getting that yearly checkup because that's where he caught it.”

KJ and a few of his Clemson teammates will host a fundraiser this Sunday to raise money for Keith’s medical bills. Offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Xavier Thomas, wide receiver Beaux Collins, left guard Marcus Tate, running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, tight ends Jake Briningstool and Davis Allen, kicker B.T. Potter and quarterback Cade Klubnik will join KJ in an autograph signing Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madren Center in Clemson.

All proceeds will go to the Keith Henry Fund. The event is limited to 350 tickets.

Henry said the NIL played a huge role in helping get the event off the ground.

“It would've been tough to navigate (without NIL). Shout out to my teammates because they aren't making anything off of this,” he said. “They are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts and just trying to help me. It's a testament to the type of guys that we bring here. It didn't have much to do with the payment and who's getting paid because all of the proceeds are going to my father's foundation. The NIL definitely opens up that thought process as far as how it would've worked or if we could've done this before with compliance. I'm just grateful that we even get the opportunity.”

Keith will be at practice Saturday to watch his son, and then the son will do his best on Sunday to help his father.

“There's not really any pain. He's still exercising and moving around, driving,” Henry said. “He's doing well and couldn't complain. I really just want to try and help him out. I'm blessed to be at a university like this and able to have a platform where we can help him. All of the people around here have been great about it. I'm excited to see the fans because we haven't seen them in a while, so it will be fun to interact with people.”

Limited spots available?? Sign up NOW to support!! https://t.co/5kxnVxb27c pic.twitter.com/y4XpTytnoL — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) March 2, 2022