Jay Haynes in the perfect spot to make injury comeback

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Jay Haynes stood tall outside the Clemson facilities, waiting for the media with a simple grin. In just one season with Clemson, Haynes battled a high ankle sprain that limited him to three games and six rushing attempts. He expected to have a role within the offense early into his career, but the injury bug had different plans. Walking up to his spot for questions, he likely knew he would have to provide an update on his health. He also knew he couldn’t wait to give his answer. “It feels good,” Haynes said. “I just get to go out and go to practice. I get to play the game I love and get back into the rotation. It feels good. My journey has been good. It has been an ankle sprain since the beginning, but it feels good to be back to normal and not rush it back.” Haynes is feeling back to normal, but the Clemson running back room is entering 2024 with a different cast. For the last three seasons, the rotation has been dominated by Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, with the two rising stars playing by committee. This season, Mafah’s usage will shape the room. Mafah being the primary back is to be expected, especially with the lack of experience behind him, but there's a wide-open competition for the other snaps. Haynes feels ready to fill that role. The redshirt freshman weighed 200 pounds to meet the game's physicality, working his nutrition and more to reach his goal of cracking the rotation. “The goal is definitely to get into the rotation,” Haynes said. Everyone wants to get into the rotation, but it is a process. You can’t go in and expect to be the back. You have to put in the time to watch film, study, and be able to pick up all the little things. That’s why I stay with Phil (Mafah) and watch film with him. I take it all into perspective and learn.” Haynes might have been injured for the majority of his freshman campaign, but he always made sure something would get better—in this case, his mind. “Phil (Mafah) has shown me everything about the game,” Haynes said. "It has been about seeing certain creases to get more yards or picking up on small details to get more yards or not miss an assignment.” Haynes doesn’t have much film of himself from 2023, but he did pick up a notable accomplishment in his limited snaps. In the home opener against Charleston Southern, Haynes was the first Clemson player to record a rushing and receiving touchdown since Chez Mellusi in 2020. Today, Haynes enters fall camp with a sharper and, most importantly, healthy. There’s no place better than Clemson for him to make his comeback. “It doesn’t get any better than Clemson,” Haynes said. “It is the best fans and family. The coaches are family to me. This place is great.

