Instate tailback Tony O'Banner growing bond with Clemson staff

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Tony O’Banner isn’t a stranger to Clemson's environment, and the Clemson program knows he’s no stranger to the end zone. The junior back has been a frequent visitor to Dabo Swinney’s summer camp, having gone to the three-day session before his freshman year. His visit to Virginia wasn’t his first time within the atmosphere of a gameday environment, as he traveled to Clemson for the Tigers’ home opener in 2023. O'Banner has built himself a reputation in the Lowcountry as someone who simply finds the goalline. Having been dubbed “Touchdown” O’Banner, it is a fitting name for the tailback who scored 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. “Our local sports reporter gave me that nickname. I think it was my eighth-grade year. I started on varsity in my eighth-grade year, and I had 11 touchdowns that whole season,” O’Banner said. “And then, in my sophomore year, I racked up touchdowns that season. So that's where that came from.” O’Banner has gained plenty of local notoriety and now has witnessed a legend within a different community who’s been an icon at Clemson for years. The Thomas Heyward Academy tailback was in town to watch CJ Spiller be inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor on Saturday. “It was great. Congrats to him. Hopefully, one day, I can do the same,” O'Banner said. As the Lowcountry product grows within his game, he hopes he can do the same with his relationship with the coaching staff. While O’Banner didn’t get to catch up with Spiller on his momentous day, he hopes he will get the chance soon. “It's (the relationship) grown a lot,” O’Banner said. “I'm looking forward to going to their camp again this summer because I didn't get to participate last time because of the injury, but I have gotten a little closer with the coaches. I haven't gotten a chance to talk to CJ Saturday, but hopefully, I’ll get to talk with him soon.” As that relationship continues to grow, the junior back hopes that an offer will be the culmination of everything. O’Banner is taking his time and believing that things will all work out. “Well, they haven't really said to me yet, but all I got to say is I'm going to be patient and just pray to God that it comes,” O’Banner said. “It would feel great. It would definitely feel good to be able to go to college somewhere very big like that.”

