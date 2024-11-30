Instant analysis: South Carolina escapes Clemson in dramatic fashion

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Palmetto had the billing of a high-stakes contest that would take four quarters to decide. The product in Death Valley more than lived up to the hype. Demetrius Knight picked off Cade Klubnik as South Carolina claims another road victory in Clemson, 17-14. The Tigers now sit at 9-3, with Miami and Syracuse being the final gasp for any playoff hopes. Here’s what we saw. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: When the Gamecocks needed him most, LaNorris Sellers was the best player on the field. Sellers didn’t create an impact through the air, but his presence was felt on the ground. The freshman had 16 carries for 166 yards for two scores, including the game-winning score with a minute to go. Sellers accounted for over 270 yards on the ground and claimed the victory in Clemson. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sammy Brown is a future star. Brown led the way for the Tiger defense with nine tackles, including multiple tackles for loss and a sack. It didn’t result in a victory, but Brown will be a core piece of Clemson’s defense for years to come. STAT OF THE GAME: There was once a time that the Tigers’ Achilles heel was turnovers. Against South Carolina, capitalizing on those opportunities turned out to be Clemson’s kryptonite. The Gamecocks turned over the ball three times, yet the Tigers came away with zero points. That stat may go a long way to haunt this team, as points might’ve been the difference between a playoff berth and a late December bowl game. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Cade Klubnik’s efforts on the ground gave Clemson enough points early, using his legs to find the end zone twice for the Tigers. Those drives, however, did not come off of three South Carolina turnovers. Two came off the ground in fumbles, and one through a Sellers interception. South Carolina hung around for just long enough, taking defensive stands to give the Gamecocks enough time to hang on for the win. And that time came, as Sellers led South Carolina down the field with under four to go. He pulled off a miraculous 20-yard scramble to put the game in the Gamecocks’ favor. It then looked as if Cade Klubnik was going to save the Tigers once again, but the Gamecock defense picked off the junior with 18 seconds to spare. NEXT UP: Clemson’s postseason destiny hinges on Miami’s success against Syracuse at 3:30. If the Hurricanes lose, the Tigers will be in Charlotte on Saturday to take on SMU. If Miami wins, the Tigers will have to wait until Sunday next week to find out where their postseason will take them.

