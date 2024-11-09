Instant Analysis: Clemson gets back on track against Hokies in second half, 24-14

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

BLACKSBURG - The Tigers entered the hostile confines of Lane Stadium, seeking an answer to the many questions Louisville left. The night fell, and Clemson’s solution came in an electric third quarter. After multiple circus plays, the Tigers did enough to get by the Hokies, 24-14, claiming their seventh win on the season. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cade Klubnik promised he would kick the week’s tail. It took a while for that statement to materialize, but one play was backing that his words needed. Looking to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter, Cade Klubnik appeared dead to rights by a Hokie defender. The junior quarterback had different plans. He shook off the defender and rolled to his right, finding a wide-open T.J. Moore for a touchdown. Klubnik put his pursuer in the rear mirror, and so did the Tigers in Blacksburg. After a rough first half, he would tally x total touchdowns on the evening. The offensive resurgence was the life the Tigers needed, and Klubnik’s career play is a big reason why. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sammy Brown got his first starting nod on Saturday. He didn’t waste a snap with that opportunity. Brown led the way with eight tackles, including a sack that would put the Virginia Tech offense into submission. After an evening where Louisville got whatever it wanted on the ground, Brown’s presence was a welcome sight. Brown's play led the charge for the youth of Clemson's roster, making significant contributions, and this team needed it in a massive way to get back into the win column. STAT OF THE GAME: Many watched as the Tiger defense was gashed against Louisville’s rushing attack. Against the top 20 rushing attack that Virginia Tech posed, it looked to be another long night for Wes Goodwin’s unit. Instead, it was a frustrating evening for the Hokies. Heading into the matchup with a reeling Clemson, the Virginia Tech rushing attack averaged over 150 yards per game on the ground. Facing the Tiger defense, reaching 50 yards seemed like an unattainable dream. That dream for rushing yardage turned into a nightmare for the Hokie offense. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Dabo Swinney wanted his group to get back to complementary football. The third quarter featured that and more. Entering the half, the Tigers appeared shell-shocked once again. What a difference a week can make. Clemson opened up the third quarter on a scoring drive, with Cole Turner setting the trend of massive plays that highlighted the third quarter. Klubnik followed it up with the best play of his career, escaping a sack and heaving a ball downfield to find TJ Moore for six. Defensively, Ashton Hampton made a circus catch to pick off Kyron Drones, setting up a scoring drive to put Clemson up 14. Where it once looked like the Tigers were destined for another disappointing loss, the script was flipped for a massive win on the road. NEXT UP: Clemson will look to make it two in a row as they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers at noon on ESPN.

