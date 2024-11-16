Instant Analysis: Cade Klubnik's heroics save Clemson from disaster in Pittsburgh

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

PITTSBURGH - Clemson’s season appeared a mere minute away from pure destruction. Cade Klubnik took a Tiger offense and put together a heroic drive to save them from utter disaster. Clemson survives dramatically and finishes 7-1 in ACC play with a 24-20 win in Pittsburgh. Here’s what we saw. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Klubnik was brutally honest of his November performance entering Saturday’s matchup with Pittsburgh. He believed he had played some of his worst football. When everything seemed like it was destined to fall apart, Klubnik put together a career-defining moment. Klubnik took a 50-yard scramble to the house and snatched away the victory from the Panthers. His three touchdowns came in various ways, but everyone will remember his house call to avoid a disastrous loss. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: T.J. Parker was everywhere for Clemson. In what was a clinic for the Tiger defensive line, Parker’s efforts certainly led the way. His best rep came in the third quarter, quickly blowing by the Panthers’ right tackle and demolishing Nate Yarnell for a strip sack. Parkers' four sacks were enough to contribute to a season-high eight sacks on the afternoon, the best outing for the defensive line. STAT OF THE GAME: Pittsburgh couldn’t get out of its own way. On the afternoon, the Panthers accumulated 13 penalties for 100 yards, stalling chances for a victory over the Tigers. The culmination of this came at the one-yard line, where Pittsburgh looked to cut into a 10-point Clemson lead. Three straight penalties turned six easy points into three, completely shifting the game’s trajectory. The Panthers' inability to play clean football certainly came at a great cost, unable to secure the upset bid. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Klubnik’s sharp start gave the Tigers a ten-point cushion entering halftime. His two touchdowns to Williams indicated a career day for Klubnik, but that quickly fell apart. Despite the strong first half from Clemson, Pittsburgh didn’t go away so easily. A third-quarter stalemate led to a surge of Panther points in the fourth quarter, with a Gavin Bartholomew touchdown squaring things up at 17. Pittsburgh took a three-point lead after a failed fourth down conversion from Clemson, and it was Klubnik’s turn to make something happen. And he absolutely did. It took three plays and a 50-yard scramble touchdown from Klubnik to flip the momentum and the game. Pittsburgh found a way to take it to the 29-yard line, but the Tiger defense stood firm to hold onto the victory. NEXT UP: Clemson will travel home to face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on the CW Network.

