Injury-riddled Tigers push through adversity on road at Pitt

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s defense is just different with sophomore defensive lineman Peter Woods in the game. The Tiger defense put up eight sacks in their 24-20 win against Pittsburgh. One of those sacks was from Woods, who got his first sack since the season opener. Four of them were from sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker. Head coach Dabo Swinney has been calling on both of them to step up as defensive leaders this season. Against the Panthers, they delivered, showing the promise for Clemson’s defense going beyond this season. “It’s just something that’s been reiterated all year. The best players have to be the best leaders and vice versa,” Woods said. “That’s something that me and TJ really took initiative just to make sure that that happens on the level that’s expected because our teammates, they look to us. So, we have to be able to make it happen by example and by action.” Coming into this game, Clemson was missing several players. They lost another player, true freshman offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, during the course of the game. True freshman linebacker Sammy Brown, the reigning ACC freshman and linebacker of the week, was ejected for targeting near the end of the first half, testing the Tigers’ depth at linebacker as junior Wade Woodaz was already out for the game. For some teams, having several players out can bring the team down. For the Woods and the Tigers, he said it gave Clemson something to play for. “We talk about (playing) for those who can’t, and that’s our mentality,” Woods said. “For (redshirt junior offensive lineman) Tristan Leigh, for (senior offensive lineman) Marcus Tate, for (redshirt graduate defensive tackle) DeMonte Capehart, all those guys who couldn’t get out there and actually suit up. I know all those guys, and I know that they would have loved to get out there. But for those you can’t, that’s what drove us the whole game. Just to not give up, to push.” Looking at the bigger picture, Clemson is still alive for the ACC Championship. Their win against Pittsburgh concludes their conference play for the regular season. They only have one loss, while SMU is undefeated in ACC play, and Miami has one conference loss. Another loss by Miami or two losses by SMU would certainly benefit the Tigers. Not being in control of your own destiny is frustrating. But, Woods said the Tigers are focused on playing to the best of their ability and letting these fall how they may. “Obviously, we don’t control our destiny. Everybody knows (and) everybody talks about that part,” Woods said. “But, all we got to do is do the best that we can do and win these games. The cards will fall where they (may). But, as long as we say we gave it our all, I (am not) worried about (anything).”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now