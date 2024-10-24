In-state tackle prospect Zyon Guiles looking to make a decision after the season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson will be a factor in the decision of one of the state’s top prospects. Zyon Guiles (6-5 290) of Hemingway (SC) Carvers is a 2026 3-star prospect with a bevy of offers. However, South Carolina, Clemson, and Tennessee stand out the most to him at this point, and he’s planning to make his decision in the not-too-distant future. Guiles has yet to visit Clemson this season. He had planned to go up for the home opener, but some family came into town, so he stayed at home. He might visit Clemson for the Louisville game in two weekends. Meantime, offensive line coach Matt Luke has been doing his recruiting thing with Guiles. “I speak to Clemson every day,” Guiles said. “They always try their best to keep me in touch. Matt Luke came to watch me last Friday. That was great, a good surprise. I balled out. Clemson is all about me, and they are really family-based over there. I can’t wait to get there and see what kind of things they have improved on. Can’t wait to be down there.” Guiles added that there’s little doubt Clemson will be a factor in his final decision. “It’s always going to be high,” Guiles said. “Especially because they were one of my favorite schools growing up, and especially because it’s a South Carolina school. I like both schools, USC and Clemson. This is going to put them up in the ranks.” Guiles has been to three games at South Carolina this season, and if he doesn’t go to Clemson on November 2nd, he’ll go to Columbia for the Texas A&M game. South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, like his cohort at Clemson, has been very active with Guiles. “Just as much as Clemson,” he said. “They speak to me every day. They are sending me letters and graphics. I talk to Sam Serbay and Coach Teasley almost every day, and it’s great. They make sure to call me. Coach Beamer couldn’t make it to one of my games, so he sent some of his guys to watch me. That was good.” And then there is Tennessee, which he visited for a game a couple of weeks ago. “The atmosphere is amazing. The coaches, they treat me well,” Guiles said. “They have a very strong connection with the Carolinas (in recruiting), North Carolina and South Carolina. They have a very strong connection with the Carolinas. Can’t wait to see what other commits they have coming up. I love those guys over there.” Guiles also has offers from Miami, Florida State, Duke, Georgia, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Colorado. One or more of these may pop up on his radar at some point, but right now it’s the Tigers, Gamecocks and Vols who hold his attention. Soon, Guiles will begin the hard decision making process. “Talking to my family, honesty from the schools, and talking to God and my family about it,” Guiles said. “It shouldn’t be too long from now. I just have to sit down with my family, take some more visits, and talk to God and come to my conclusion about it. It’s going to be hard to pick right. It’s going to be kind of hard to pick.” Guiles said he is looking to make his decision sometime soon after his season is completed.

