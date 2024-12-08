I don't believe what I just saw: Tigers in the dance after instant classic

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Iconic broadcaster Jack Buck capped off game one of the 1988 World Series with one of the most memorable calls of all time after Kirk Gibson’s home run shocked the Oakland Athletics. “I don’t believe what I just saw. I don’t BELIEVE what I just saw.” I hear ya, Jack. I hear ya. Clemson took a 24-7 lead into the half, but when Jay Haynes was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half, any semblance of a running game went with him. The Tigers tried, to not much avail, but SMU racked up 265 yards of offense in the second half and eventually tied the score at 31-31 with just 16 seconds remaining. Things didn’t look good for the Tigers. But head coach Dabo Swinney went to wide receiver Adam Randall – who was in for the injured Haynes – and told him, “We aren’t going to fair catch this.” Randall didn’t fair catch it and rumbled 41 yards to the Clemson 45-yard line. Nine seconds remained on the clock. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham said it was the biggest play of Randall’s career. “He’s had to have patience,” Grisham said. “He’s put in the work, and he’s been patient playing behind a younger guy. But what a time to have the biggest play of his career.” The Tigers threw a quick slant to wide receiver Antonio Williams, who covered 17 yards and went to the ground for the timeout. “We practice that situation,” Grisham told me. “Not necessarily that play. But we practice it. And yes, you are going to trust him right there.” Up stepped kicker Nolan Hauser, the Charlotte native who has had his share of troubles this season (many of them not of his own making). Hauser winked at the Sky Cam, then calmly drilled the 56-yarder to win the game and send the Tigers to the College Football Playoff. Holder Clay Swinney said he didn’t have much of a message for Hauser before the kick. “I just told him I loved him,” Swinney said. There was plenty of love to go around as the Tigers celebrated on the field. Instead of the usual confetti, there were purple and gold streamers. Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph was all smiles, joking that he wanted to get undercover lest Alabama have a sniper hidden somewhere. For Clay Swinney and the rest of the Tigers, what happens next doesn’t matter. The destination doesn’t matter. “We’re in the dance, and that’s all that matters.” Where the dance is held is up for debate, but the Tigers will definitely be on the dance card.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now