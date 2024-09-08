Humble after history: Cade Klubnik thankful after big night in Death Valley

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Cade Klubnik came in smiling ear to ear for his postgame presser after a historic night Saturday against Appalachian State. Klubnik's efforts ended his night early, but not before he totaled a career-best 378 passing yards and seven total touchdowns, compiling a 92% completion percentage (24-of-26 passing). In a home opener with a rocking Death Valley, it’s a game that the junior quarterback will remember for the rest of his life. Clemson came into it after a tough loss against Georgia, only putting up three points and leaving fans and pundits with more questions than answers. In Saturday’s third play of the game, Klubnik found freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown pass to calm the nerves. After that, every pass seemed like a rainbow to a pot of gold for Klubnik and company. The ability to hit every route and have the rushing attack going also helped Clemson surge to a 56-13 halftime lead and 66-20 victory. He became the first FBS player in 25 years to score five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns and complete over 90% of his passes in a game (per ESPN). When asked about the historic feat, Klubnik played it cool but had a clear grin that couldn’t be hidden. “It’s pretty cool…and at the end of the day, as long as we get the win, we get the win…I can’t do anything like that without them (teammates),” Klubnik said. Clemson’s offense made history in many ways. The Tigers scored 35 points in the first quarter, tying the most in school history in a quarter and besting any first-quarter effort before in school history, and their 525 yards of total offense in the first half is also a school record. Appalachian State is no slouch for any team, either. Historically, through several notable upsets (such as in recent years versus South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas A&M), everyone knew of their capabilities to do the improbable. Although it looked easy for the Tigers, Klubnik tipped his cap towards the Mountaineers football program. “App State is a really good football team; you bring a team like that in here, it is not an easy win…Really proud of everyone,” he said. Out of everything that went right, Klubnik pointed to the previous season failures that led to Clemson’s success on Saturday. “I said it on Wednesday, and I felt more confident after watching the tape than before the game. We have the guys but kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Klubnik. Klubnik’s dominant performance can be credited to his ball placement, footwork, and overall exquisite ability needed to shine in these moments. Klubnik’s comments about being a game manager instead of a game-winner were brought back up, and he did not shy away from keeping his word. “I feel like I didn't do anything extraordinary. I feel like I just stayed in the system and read my read," he said. Through the big smile that lit up the entire press room or his body energy knowing he did something that may never be done again, Klubnik kept his news conference as thankful and humble as possible.

