Halftime Analysis: Clemson rolling over NC State in ACC opener

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Textile Bowl is being served with a helping of knockout punch. Once again, a dominant first quarter has set the tone for the Tigers, with the Clemson offense putting the Wolfpack away almost immediately. It wasn’t the perfect first half that was drawn up against the Mountaineers, but the performance from the matchup against App State doesn’t look like a fluke. Holding a 45-7 lead over the Wolfpack, the ACC opener appears to be smooth sailing. Player of the half: Cade Klubnik has been playing like the star Clemson recruited him to be. Through the half, the quarterback has been in complete control. The offensive floodgates opened like the hole that gave way for Klubnik’s 55-yard rushing score. His ability to create with his legs has been an added element that’s slowly developed within his game. That came on a touchdown pass to Antonio Williams, with Klubnik creating time for an open receiver. The junior quarterback also stood within the pocket and delivered strikes while taking big shots after the release. Through his last six quarters, he’s accounted for nine total touchdowns. Undoubtedly, Klubnik is playing his best ball at the right time. Stat of the half:. 63-0. That’s the run this offense has had through their last two first quarters. It has been a combination of creating turnovers and turning them into quick points. Clemson put up over 200 yards in the quarter, with Klubnik and Mafah putting on a show for the home crowd. The game got out of hand quickly, and the Tigers haven’t looked back. What’s working for Clemson: Everything offensively. While the defense has had some moments that need correction, the Tiger offense has had a near-perfect day. Clemson has accumulated over 380 yards, showing that this unit’s performance is a consistent staple of this team’s identity. Much like it was against App State, an arsenal of playmakers found ways to get involved in the first half. Five different Tigers scored touchdowns, with Antonio Williams leading the way with two. What’s not working for Clemson: It hasn’t been a perfect day for the Clemson defense. Despite the overwhelming margin for the Tigers, the Wolfpack have been able to generate drives. The problem for NC State is they have struggled to finish them. Pair a missed field goal and two turnovers, and you have a recipe for disaster. Despite that, NC State has assembled a scoring drive and nearly 200 yards. It doesn’t look like it will come close to impacting the game, but the defensive gaps are worth monitoring. What the Tigers need to do to win: Keep things rolling. Clemson has their first ACC win in its sights and must continue applying the pressure. Plenty of momentum has been built, with the offense pulling a complete switch since the days of the Georgia opener. The Tigers are humming three games in and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now