Goodwin sees Clemson defense taking steps going into FSU challenge

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The season did not start as the Tigers anticipated. However, things have looked better in two home games since going into hosting the biggest matchup yet on Saturday versus No. 4 Florida State. “I think each week’s been a stepping stone, and I think Saturday night was more like what we want to see,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “I thought the guys played with relentless effort. There was a lot of energy and a lot of passion. (You) could just feel it on the sidelines, guys were in tuned to what we were doing, and starting the game with a pick-six on the first drive, it just went from there.” Part of what has led to the improvement in the defense is how a few young players have stepped up to the challenge of performing at Clemson’s level. In particular, true freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes has shown up all over the field. He stepped in for veteran defensive back Andrew Mukuba, who has been inactive the past two weeks with an injury. Against Florida Atlantic, he broke up three passes, had six tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. “I think he’s just an amazing young man, just always has a bright smile on his face, great personality,” Goodwin said of Barnes. “He’s really confident in himself and his ability. Really, really smart young man who understands the game, understands the leverage of playing different coverages as a true freshman, which is pretty unique sometimes, and has a really good skill set.” Another player who is making himself known on the defense is sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz. Against Charleston Southern, he scored his first career interception and first touchdown on a pick-six. The next week against Florida Atlantic, he notched another interception. Goodwin is satisfied with how he is improving as well. “Wade, the last two weeks, has made some noise with his two interceptions but has really grown into playing Will linebacker. Two weeks ago, he played Sam (linebacker),” Goodwin said. “So, he was out on the perimeter, and then last game, we moved him in the box and moving him around and stuff like that, and he’s handled it really well and continues to grow more comfortable doing that and being kind of a Swiss Army knife.” The real challenge begins for Clemson facing the Seminoles this coming Saturday (noon/ABC). The Seminoles are undefeated but had a close call against Boston College last week. It caused them to drop one spot in the polls, and there was some concern about sixth-year quarterback Jordan Travis’ health. However, it does not appear that his injury is serious, and his status is not in question for the game against the Tigers. Goodwin and the rest of the Clemson coaching staff are planning for Travis and the Seminoles' offensive attack, starting with controlling the line of scrimmage. “Obviously, everything starts with the run game and being dominant up front, being physical at the line of scrimmage,” Goodwin said. “That’s what they want to do is run the football and control the line of scrimmage, and that’s where everything starts this week, and then, everything goes through (Travis), being able to affect him with our rush, our coverage and generating pressure, disguises out back.” Boston College held the Seminoles to a season-low of 128 rushing yards, when they had over 300 rushing yards the week prior. But, they could not completely contain elite redshirt junior wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who had four receptions for 105 yards in that game. Wilson, who is 6-foot-7, totaled six catches for 75 yards against Clemson last year. “He creates separation with his length, and whether that starts at the line of scrimmage or down the field as well, and then just the ability, because he’s so much longer, I mean most corners are 6-1, 6-2, if you got a long corner. So, big, big challenge for those guys,” Goodwin said regarding Wilson. “I thought we did a pretty solid job last year. So, guys, hopefully this year will rise up to the challenge as well and continue to get our hands on him and be physical with him and not let him get going down the field.”

Features Breaking Daily Digest