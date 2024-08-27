Garrett Riley hopes experience makes the difference against Georgia

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Experience certainly brings growth. Heading into year two as the offensive coordinator for Clemson, Garrett Riley is no longer searching for an identity. There’s been a theme of comfort in the continuity of the offense, with players and coaches both echoing how this unit has grown. With No. 14 Clemson opening up its season against No. 1 Georgia (noon/ABC), confidence is a must. Last summer’s characterization for Riley’s first camp with the offense was trying to learn personnel and teach a new system. Entering this season, there’s a sense that everyone understands what has to be done for this group to be successful. “You got a lot of guys that are back and some of the new pieces that we added since last season and healthy,” Riley said. “And so you just kind of have the arsenal of guys out there who are really trying to build chemistry. So that's the biggest thing that we've been able to see and kind of feel as an offense and offensive staff is, I feel at this point in the year starting a season compared to where we were a year ago. Obviously I feel like we got a little bit more of a pulse of our identity and who we are and who our playmakers are and what's going to be our best personnel going up against Georgia, whomever.” The confidence within this offense is contagious. Riley not only has an upgraded arsenal of weapons to work with but also a more seasoned and confident quarterback. Cade Klubnik and Riley have plenty of snaps they’d like back in 2023, but they’ve used those lessons as tools for growth. In the final five games of the 2023 season, the Clemson offense averaged 31.6 points per game, going 5-0 to close the year. Not only that, Klubnik threw six touchdown passes to only two interceptions. He also posted three games with a completion percentage of 66 percent or better. With a season of tape and an added offseason of the pair working together, Riley wants to see that growth come to fruition in Mercedes Benz. “I feel like we're seeing a player now that's just more settled in, that's more comfortable from a game management,” Riley said. “That's going to be the thing that I can't wait to see him do compared to just what we're seeing in practice where things are a little bit more controlled. So I think he's going to take a huge step forward, but obviously, he's got to go do it on game day.” Riley knows it is one thing to succeed on the practice field and another entirely to accomplish the task on gameday. The Tigers will have their hands full in every aspect of the opener in Atlanta, but that kind of challenge to open the season is a perfect start. “It's a great challenge,” Riley said. “I mean, anytime you can go against a top-ranked team to start your season, I mean, what a blessing, what opportunity that is. And so we know we got our work cut out for us, but can't wait to play them.”

