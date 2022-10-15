FSU Instant Analysis: Tigers take care of business in Doak

CLEMSON – There were tense moments early and late, but ultimately Clemson took care of business.

Clemson secured the onside sick with 2:16 to play to take the 34-28 win over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night.

The Tigers improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, while Florida State dropped to 4-3 and 2-3 in the conference.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: The nod goes to DJ Uiagalelei. It was tough sledding at times for Clemson's offense, but Uiagalelei kept his composure and continually put Clemson's offense in the best position possible, making big throws on third down and using his legs to move the chains. Uiagalelei accounted for four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing. The junior quarterback completed 15-of-23 passes for 203 yards. He also carried the ball 14 times for 26 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Myles Murphy shows up in big moments, and he arguably had his best game of the season Saturday night. The Georgia native was constantly in the backfield harassing Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis. Murphy tallied six total tackles – five solo – two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

STAT OF THE GAME: Will Shipley had 238 yards of total offense. He carried the ball 20 times for 121 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Middle Eight – Florida State continued to find success running the ball, but the Clemson defense forced a fourth down. The Seminoles elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 at the Clemson 31. Nate Wiggins knocked down Jordan Travis' pass, and the Tigers took over on downs. Clemson turned that into a 12-play, 39-yard drive that ended with a 47-yard field goal from BT Potter, and the Tigers had their first lead of the game at 17-14.

The Seminoles got the ball back with 1:51 to play before the half. After moving the ball near midfield, Travis was stuffed for a two-yard loss on first down and, on second down, was sacked by Myles Murphy, who knocked the ball loose. Tyler Davis recovered the fumble at the FSU 42-yard line with 47 seconds left before the half.

Shipley took the first down handoff and burst up the middle for 36 yards, and two plays later, Uiagalelei went untouched for a five-yard score. With 19 seconds to go before halftime, the Tigers led 24-14.

Clemson began the second half much like it ended the first half.

Shipley took the kickoff 69 yards to the 31-yard line, and one play later, Uiagalelei found Davis Allen down the sideline on a reverse flea flicker to extend Clemson's lead to 31-14 with 14:41 to play in the third quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, Clemson got the ball back. Potter nailed a 34-yard field goal to cap an 11-play, 18-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock to make it a 34-14 Clemson advantage with 7:32 to play in the third quarter.

UP NEXT: Clemson hosts undefeated Syracuse for Homecoming next Saturday. The game will kick off at noon and be televised on ABC. Syracuse defeated NC State 24-9 to remain unbeaten.

Florida State has an off week before hosting Georgia Tech on October 29.