From Brees to Foles to Ehlinger, Cade Klubnik wants to live up to rich QB tradition

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Cade Klubnik walked into Clemson’s indoor practice facility earlier this month and owned the moment, listening to his coaches and immediately building a bond with his future teammates. The leadership he shows, and the swagger he exhibits, are all part of the package when you’re a state championship-winning quarterback at the highest levels of Texas high school football.

Klubnik is the Clemson 2021 quarterback commit out of the Austin (TX) Westlake program that has a history of producing quarterbacks, including Drew Brees, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger. Following in their footsteps and leading his team at the highest level is something that comes easy for Klubnik.

“Yeah, I feel like I was just kind of born with that. It's just kind of a natural leadership,” Klubnik told TigerNet. “And I feel like I've just kind of been born with the natural leadership, but I think that's kind of what you're talking about, I just like to go out there on the field and have fun enjoying the game that I love and just having fun while doing it with my teammates.”

He led Westlake, ranked No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps, to a 14-0 record and the Texas 6A D-I state title as a junior. He was the Texas District 26-6A Offensive MVP and a MaxPreps first-team Junior All-American and was named the TSWA Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown and had 17 carries for 97 yards, both career highs, in the state championship game.

Klubnik said there is no other position he would rather play.

“Football is one of the most fun sports in the world and quarterback is the hardest, but if you're good at it, it's the most fun sport,” he said. “It's the most fun position in the world at the same time. So, I think just being able to step on the field confident, but just go have fun, is how I approach it. And I definitely take the game seriously. And my version of fun is not messing around. It's like Coach Swinney says and my high school coach says, fun is in the winning. And I think that's such a huge part of it, just getting to step off the field and have some fun and get good work in.”

Klubnik said there is a certain amount of pressure that comes with playing at Westlake.

“It's definitely huge shoes to fill. It comes with a lot of respect for those guys and a lot of respect for your school,” he said. "You have a lot on your plate, but also, it's definitely a relief at the same time. It's a huge honor above anything. It's just an honor to be able to wear the same jerseys that those guys wore and wear the same colors with the same red on the helmet. It's just a huge honor. And it's definitely a huge thing that I always brag about with the amazing history of quarterbacks we've had. So it's really cool.”

Klubnik said that he’s had the opportunity to speak with Brees, Foles, and Ehlinger, but it’s been Ehlinger who has been the most help.

“Sam's been an amazing help to me over the years and over the recruiting process,” Klubnik said. “He's been awesome. He's a great guy, a really good mentor.”