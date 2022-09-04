For Wes Goodwin, Monday is more like Christmas and not Labor Day

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Monday is Labor Day for the rest of the country, but Wes Goodwin will celebrate like it’s Christmas Day. In fact, he celebrates every day like it’s Christmas.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator told the media this week that he is thankful for his opportunity, and Monday’s matchup against Georgia Tech is one that he’s been waiting for, for a long time.

"It's like Christmas Day, honestly. I have prepared a long time for this opportunity,” Goodwin said. “Every day for me is exciting to come to work at Clemson. So I feel like every day is Christmas Day around here. Just very thankful every day on my ride in."

Clemson will kick off its 127th football season in school history on Labor Day as the Tigers travel to the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons for a prime-time ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, Sept. 5. Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m. (ESPN).

It’s Goodwin’s first regular season game and his first ACC game in his new position, and he said there are a few changes in the defense that he’s made.

"You always take notes of things that could be better for when you get the opportunity, and when you get the opportunity, hopefully make changes to improve something that's been great and really successful over the years,” Goodwin said. “The guys have been really excited. Changing terminology and cleaning things up and hopefully making things easier to understand and comprehend. Doing away with things we didn't necessarily do much of in the past. And really focusing on our strengths as a defense and what our guys can do. Trying to streamline things and fit and mold it to what our personnel can do."

The Yellow Jackets have finished 3-9 in head coach Geoff Collins’ first three seasons, and Collins hired former Memphis and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long to run the offense.

"Everything for him starts with the run game, RPO-wise. He wants to be a physical offense and establish the run game,” Goodwin said of Long. “Take play-action shots off that, using tempo, a lot of pre-snap movement and shifts. So we've got to do a great job of communicating and making things simple and adjustable and really getting on the same page. Got a lot of respect for (Long), obviously been in the Playoff at Notre Dame. It will be a great challenge for us, a lot of unknowns going in, a lot of transfers, first-year coordinator at a new school, so a lot of variables from that standpoint.”

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims can make plays with his arm and his feet.

"Just watching him in the spring game, I think he's definitely improved as a passer,” Goodwin said. “Good size. Good runner. He can throw the ball downfield and obviously make plays and extend plays with his feet."

Goodwin thinks the Clemson defense will be up to the challenge.

"It's been 100 percent buy-in since all the (assistant) coaching changes. No transfers out,” he said. “All of our guys, staff included, have chip on their shoulder. We want to go out and right the ship and prove that 10-3 season maybe was a one-off. We can get better in a lot of areas. That's been great motivation every day. Becoming a master of the basics, that's kind of been my mentality. I don't want to be a jack-of-all-trades; I want to master the basics and get really good at stuff you can hang your hat on."