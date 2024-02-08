Final notes on 2024 recruiting class, including a running back who likes to block

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s time to put a wrap on the recruiting wrap and the 2024 recruiting class. The Fort Hill Clemson Club Recruiting Wrap was held Wednesday evening in the Poe Indoor Facility, and in addition to head coach Dabo Swinney, all of the assistant coaches spoke about the members of their respective 2024 position classes. We wrote a story yesterday highlighting some of the more interesting stories from the wrap, but there are other nuggets to share and pass along. Let’s start with offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, who committed to the Tigers back in December. We wrote then that Thurmon, who is originally from Mississippi, had built a strong relationship with former coach Thomas Austin. Enter Matt Luke, who is also from Mississippi. Thurmon said a 662 number (Mississippi) called and his mother originally thought it might be her son with a new number. She asked Elyjah who said he didn’t know anything about it, and she eventually answered, and it was Luke. The two hit it off, with the Mississippi connection paying dividends. "It doesn't really change how I feel about them, it just makes me more fired up," Thurmon told TigerNet in December. "The fact that they've got a legendary coach in coach Luke. He's originally from Mississippi, so I am as well, so that connection got us started. Then I got to learn a little bit about his resume. He coached at Ole Miss, and then he went to UGA and won a natty there. He said that he coached Laremy Tunsil and guys like Broderick Jones, that held me up a lot because I watch film on those guys, and those guys are real high caliber offensive linemen." *It’s obvious that running back David Eziomume has a big personality, and he didn’t waste time in chiding head coach Dabo Swinney for not pronouncing his name correctly. Running backs coach CJ Spiller said there is a lot to like about Eziomume, but the thing that stood out to him when he first watched him was how hard he blocks. He said Eziomume goes out of his way to block for his teammates. *Safeties coach Mickey Conn likes players that can bring the thunder, and he got that in Ricardo Jones, Joe Wilkinson, and Noah Dixon. We told you yesterday that Wilkinson will get a chance to play special teams, and he fashioned a productive prep career with 171 total tackles (118 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and two blocked punts. Dixon brings versatility to the table – he contributed in many ways in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns — eight as a receiver, five as a running back and one on an 87-yard kickoff return. He had 24 catches for 490 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and eight scores, had 178 rushing yards on 22 carries (8.1 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns and posted 34 tackles on defense. Jones was called a “ballhawk” by Conn and had 12 interceptions through the first two seasons of his varsity career. He finished with 18 interceptions and five fumble recoveries, giving him an amazing 23 takeaways.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now