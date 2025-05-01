ESPN early NFL draft outlook has Cade Klubnik going No. 1 overall

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The last time Clemson had a quarterback drafted, he went No. 1 overall. An early ESPN outlook says the next one could be the top pick too. ESPN's Jordan Reid has Cade Klubnik joining 2021 Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) as the program's No. 1 NFL draft picks, and in an interesting spot. He pegs Klubnik as the next Cleveland Browns' No. 1. "The Browns drafted two quarterbacks last week: Dillon Gabriel in Round 3 and Shedeur Sanders in Round 5. But Cleveland didn't address the position with any of its four picks in the top 70, and it might take a bigger swing next April. Klubnik made huge strides in his second season as a starter, finishing 2024 with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes and only 6 interceptions. He could be the long-term answer," Reid said. "Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure. He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix." The Browns currently have a former Clemson QB with Deshaun Watson, who co-owner Jimmy Haslem recently said was a "swing-and-miss" after giving up three first-round picks for 19 passing TDs in 19 games. He is currently rehabbing from a second torn Achilles tendon in a matter of months and questionable to play next season. Reid has three Tigers going in the Top 10 overall, with Peter Woods (No. 3) and T.J. Parker (9) in the tier as well. He also has Avieon Terrell sneaking in the back of NFL draft Day 1 2026 at No. 27. "If I were making a way-too-early rankings board, Woods would have an argument to be at the top. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, he has a nonstop motor and wreaks havoc. He has excellent hand power to stack, shed and disrupt plays," Reid said. "Parker had a breakout season in 2024, with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He is a versatile player capable of playing from multiple pre-snap alignments and stances, using his length as a run defender and closing speed in the pass rush. "At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell is smaller than his older brother A.J., who plays corner for the Falcons. But Avieon is a pest for opposing receivers, as his 11 pass breakups tied for the 15th most in the FBS last season. The loaded Clemson defensive front should bring a lot of pressure this season, which could lead to more interceptions for Terrell (two)."

