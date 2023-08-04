Fall Camp is Underway: Observations from first practice

The Tigers practiced for two hours under bright skies and the typical August heat Friday night in the first practice of 2023 fall camp. Media were allowed to watch the first six periods, and we came away with a few observations.

*Former offensive coordinator Chad Morris is back, and he was making his way around the indoor facility shaking hands with people, smiling, and generally looking like someone glad to be back. Members of the All Access Training Camp (they pay for full access for a few days) were on the sidelines, and Morris shook hands with many of them before heading out onto the field.

*During warm-ups, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley grabbed a football and wandered through both the offense and defense. While the players were stretching, many of them either on their butts or backs, Riley would sneak up and toss a football their way. I am sure there is a purpose to it, but he also looked like he was having a lot of fun.

*Wide receiver Troy Stellato (hamstring) was in yellow (no contact) with a big wrap on his left leg. Defensive back Myles Oliver and defensive tackle Tré Williams were also in yellow. Defensive tackle Stephilyan Green was in a green (limited contact) jersey.

*James Davis is with the team, working with the running backs as he finishes his degree. It was interesting to see Davis and CJ Spiller working together again. And Davis, despite it being his first day, wasn’t shy about coaching. He was quick to help.

*Former safety TJ Green is also back with the team trying to finish his degree. Head coach Dabo Swinney said Green will be here unless an NFL team comes calling.

*I spent most of the time watching the wide receivers. Ronan Hanafin going against Avieon Terrell was a highlight, and Terrell was letting know there weren’t going to be a lot of catches on that side of the field. Terrell has that “it” factor you love to see out of corners.

Seeing Adam Randall, Beaux Collins, and Antonio Williams on the line of scrimmage together made Swinney smile more than once. Both Collins and Randall missed the spring, but both were out there running full speed. After Randall missed a hand signal and ran the wrong route, he went to Collins for the correct hand signal.

*Early returners in drills: Will Shipley, Tyler Brown, Hamp Greene, Antonio Williams, Clay Swinney, Misun Kelley.

*Peter Woods was on the punt protection group along with Walker Parks and Tyler Davis.

*On the offensive starters group, Jake Briningstool, Collins, Williams, Randall, Blake Miller, Marcus Tate, Walker Parks, Tristan Leigh with some Will Shipley and Phil Mafah both among the first team group.

*Freshman receiver Tyler Brown featured with the second team group, while fellow freshman Noble Johnson was with the third team group.

*We will have more on the freshmen later, but I wanted to see running back Jay Haynes in person for the first time. He has an explosive first step, and it looks like there is power there. He has that slippery quality you like to see.

*Speaking of the freshmen, the two tight ends (Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt Henry) simply look the part. They will be swimming for a few days, and you could tell they are getting used to everything, but they are impressive physically.

*Peter Woods debuted on the second team with Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis in the starting defensive tackle duo.