Eason excited about the dudes he brought in for 2023 class

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s not a secret that perhaps the biggest impact Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason has made has been on the recruiting trail, and it’s not a surprise that he loves the “dudes” he recruited in 2023.

Eason joined the Tigers 15 months ago after a year at Auburn and a stint in the NFL, and many wondered if he would be able to step in and recruit at a high level. Eason walked through the doors at Clemson, signed a contract, and immediately hit the recruiting trail.

His efforts were rewarded with the addition of defensive tackles Vic Burley of Warner-Robins (GA), Stephiylan Green of Rome (GA), and perhaps the gem of the 2023 class in Peter Woods of Alabaster (AL) Thompson.

What does Eason like best about his group of newcomers?

“All of them very versatile, can play across the line of scrimmage,” Eason said. “Very violent, very physical at the point of attack. All of them got pass-rush ability. And so, man, I’m really excited to watch them play. They are great men who come from great families. Just very proud of everything they’ve done thus far.”

All five are already on campus and have made an impact.

“They’re all midyears, so they’re already here, and so they’ve done a really good job these first weeks of school just working out in the weight room,” Eason said. “I’m not only excited but the people in academics, in the training room, I’ve heard nothing but good things about them from every department that has hands in on football.”

Woods is the highest-ranked member of Clemson’s 2023 signing class according to ESPN, which touts him as the nation’s top defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Burley is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Green is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 110 overall prospect in his class.

Eason didn’t mince words when describing what he was looking for – he wants players who show the same intensity he showed during his playing days – but he also wants players who want to be at Clemson for all the right reasons.

“These are dudes,” Eason said. “I generally go out on the recruiting trail, I’m looking for smaller versions of myself. But these are bigger guys, but I want them to have that mentality. I want them to understand what our culture is about. In the days of NIL, man, I don’t get caught up into that. I want you to choose Clemson because you love our culture, you love our PAW Journey, our program that helps our young men develop their lives to be better men when they leave here, and I want you to love the gameday atmosphere, our facilities – the same reasons why I chose Clemson – and these guys chose Clemson because of those reasons.”