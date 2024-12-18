Dabo Swinney talks portal WR, final Texas prep

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Portal moves, Texas prep, and more. Dabo Swinney addressed the media for the final time before the team travels to Austin on Thursday. He addressed the transfer portal, addressed needs, and made some final comments on Texas. Here’s what we learned. *On Tristan Smith, more portal moves The big secret is out. Clemson has used the transfer portal. Swinney had the chance to talk about the newly acquired Tristan Smith from Southeast Missouri State, and raved about how Smith’s best football is ahead of him. Here are his comments: “Yeah, I mean, it was pretty quick,” Swinney said. “I mean, we had two receivers. We really weren't looking for a guy, and we had two guys depth guys that moved on, and so we needed to get a guy really like our guys that in the room but got to have some depth and we needed to find a receiver. So, obviously, the high school part was over. There really wasn't anybody else out there that we felt like we could go get, so that's really it. Like I've always said, everybody makes a big deal. We've signed a kid out of the portal now, three out of the last four years, so it's not really where we live but when we have a need..." “We were looking for something very specific, and Tristan fit that really excited about him. I think he's still got his best football in front of him. I like the link that he brings. That's really what we wanted. We wanted a long guy, and he's got a good story, a unique journey. He's from Georgia, and really enjoyed getting to know him, and spending some time with him. So it was not a long drawn out process, but nothing happened until we were forced into getting a guy, and that's what we were looking for.” Swinney added that Clemson isn’t done in the portal and confirmed that the team is looking for a starting-caliber defensive end. Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt visited campus this week, and will likely make a decision soon. *Final Texas comments Swinney had the chance to speak on Kelvin Banks, as the Longhorns tackle’s status entering Saturday was uncertain following the SEC Championship. He is expected to play Saturday, and Swinney said they were expecting to see him anyway. He said the unanimous All-American is a great player, on a team full of them. Swinney praised Banks' speed, physicality, and the length he possesses. *On Phil Mafah Swinney was asked about how Mafah has looked in practice, and he had positive news on the senior back’s participation. “He looks great,” Swinney said. “He had a good week. He’s ready to roll.”

