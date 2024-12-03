Dabo Swinney calls for national standard for NCAA officiating

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Dabo Swinney has been around the block a few times. Still, some things surprise him. Some rather questionable events transpired between Clemson and South Carolina, which have been the focus of a larger problem throughout the college football world. One included Clemson’s failed third-quarter trick play, resulting in an on-field call of a Clemson recovered fumble, only for a delayed review that led to a Tiger turnover. Another instance of the Tigers on offense was a Bryant Wesco sideline grab, only for it to be ultimately turned over, which aided in preventing them from obtaining any points. Swinney knows that Clemson had several chances to win the game, but from there, frustration was certainly aired on his part. “We had plenty of opportunity, but it was disappointing,” Swinney said. “I mean, there were a couple of huge plays, and again, I've never really been a part of a completion, and then they blow the whistle and we go back to another play. Never really been a part of that. I've had a few of those this year that have been kind of, 'Okay, I've done this a long time. That’s a first.” South Carolina gets ball back after refs overturn this Phil Mafah fumble, saying Clemson’s RB was never down pic.twitter.com/FoTClauUn9 — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 30, 2024 Several national instances of officiating determining the outcome of multiple significant games have generated widespread discussion on the matter. Swinney certainly put his spin on the roundtable, dropping his two cents on the matter. “I mean it's a problem all over the country,” Swinney said. “I mean, this has to me, been one of the worst years in my entire coaching career. This has been one of the worst. And not just here, I'm talking about just across college football. It's been really bad. I mean bad. And again, like the targeting, they got some targetings they don't even look at, they don't even review 'em. They don't even review 'em. And then you got some that they make it up. So I don't know. I mean, it's a national problem. It really is for everybody on all sides. It's really been a tough year, I think.” Swinney feels like he’s landed on something all coaches would likely agree upon. Another item the head coach hit on within his SMU presser was the lack of a national standard for officiating, resulting in an inconsistency in certain calls such as targeting. He also had an experience on Saturday, where the lead official told Swinney there was a certain call that was being flipped at the last minute, putting his coaches in a scramble. “This is before the game the other day,” Swinney said. “I won't get into what we talked about, but it's completely opposite of how it's been called. And he tells me right before kickoff, now listen, if your linebackers do this, then that's the delay of game, and this is what we've done all year. So now we're having to scramble in there when I get in there, get with the defensive coaches, and make this point. And he's like, well, that's just how we've called it in our league all year. So I mean, I can't blame him if that's what they've been instructed to do in their league. All he can do is do what he's been told to do, but that isn't how we do it. And now all of a sudden, you're having to change something. "So it's kind of frustrating. But again, there's no national standard. And again, I would say most coaches, if there was a way you wish you had a national standard and you wish it was a full-time deal.” As Clemson prepares for the ACC Championship, the national discussion surrounding officials has found a new spokesperson, further delivering on the controversy it already sits in.

