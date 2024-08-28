Dabo Swinney announces winner of key position battle

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - One key summer competition has a crucial answer. During Tuesday’s media availability, Dabo Swinney announced that Nolan Hauser beat out Robert Gunn for the starting kicker job. Hauser had a strong spring, including a key make in the spring game, in which he outperformed Gunn in the process. With Hauser continuing to build momentum, the competition for the starting kicking spot was a position many had eyes on for the summer. Throughout fall camp, Swinney had given several updates that Hauser was in the lead for the job, but nothing had been announced officially. With the matchup against Georgia (noon/ABC) days away, Swinney finally revealed why Hauser would get the starting nod. “More go through the upright than the other guy,” Swinney said. “I mean just that simple. I mean, it's not subjective; it's cut and dry. And so he just had, and again, that could change next week. It changed two weeks, but he clearly won the job, and it's not like it was tied. I mean, it was for a while, and then he separated. So he's done a great job and he's earned the opportunity to start in this game.” Swinney saying the decision was simple is likely a breath of fresh air, as Clemson’s kicking situation in 2023 was anything but ordinary. Gunn appeared to be B.T. Potter’s heir apparent to start the 2023 season, yet things quickly fell apart for the young kicker. He went 1-4 on kicks on the year, with Swinney calling up Jonathan Weitz to take over the duties for the remainder of the season. Weitz went 10-14 throughout the rest of the year, with his longest make coming at 52 yards on the road against South Carolina. Following the conclusion of the Gator Bowl against Kentucky, the players competing for the kicking job were clear. Now, it appears Hauser has won the job and comes into this game against Georgia with an impressive resume from Williams Amos Hough. Before Clemson, Hauser finished high school as the national leader for career field goals (66). He also finished third in national high school history in kicking points (403). He was the consensus No. 1 kicker in the nation by all the top recruitment outlets. Of course, all those accolades are impressive on paper, but recent history would tell us to wait for the snaps on the field. Against Georgia, mistakes will have to be at a premium. For Hauser, he now joins in that monumental task.

