Coveted OL target Hardy Watts close to making a decision, says Tigers show he is priority

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Hardy Watts has taken all of his visits, and all that remains is choosing a school. Clemson has three offensive linemen committed for the 2025 class in Rowan Byrne, Brayden Jacobs, and Easton Ware, and the Tigers would like to add a fourth. Their remaining target is Watts (6-6 285), a tackle prospect out of Brookline (MA) Dexer School. Watts is announcing his decision from the Tigers, Wisconsin and Michigan at noon on July 1st during a ceremony at his high school. "My plan here is to just discuss things over my family and people that are close to me, kind of make sure I make the right decision for myself," Watts said. "I didn't pick a favorite coming out of the visits. I've kept an open mind throughout. I'm still in the process, about 60% (to a decision). All three definitely are still in it. I can't put anyone out yet." Watts is coming off an official visit to Michigan last weekend. "It was great," Watts said. "I'm happy I went back, just like I did the other two. It just confirmed what I already knew from my unofficials." Watts made his official visit to Clemson in early June. Since then, offensive line coach Matt Luke has kept the recruiting from afar. "I've had a lot of conversations with Clemson, just how much of a priority I am to them and how much they need me in terms of offensive line standpoint," Watts said. "I think that the message was definitely received." Watts said the school he decides on will be the one that addresses the issues most important to him. "Definitely development, the development piece is important to me as well as the culture and environment," Watts said. "A winning environment and the relationships that I've built with the staff. That's all very important to me." Amazing time in Clemson, SC this weekend. Thank you to everyone who made this OV special! 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/lBfiF2sCrN — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 4, 2024 Great time in Madison, Wisconsin this weekend. #OnWisconsin 🦡@DXSF_FB pic.twitter.com/4rB8h0i5FF — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 10, 2024 Great time in Ann Arbor this weekend! Thank you to the staff for making it a great weekend!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rCdDj0axjv — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 25, 2024

