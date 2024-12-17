College Football Playoff Practice Observations: The kids are here

*** First Look: 2025 Freshmen at CFP Practice Photos ***

CLEMSON – The kids look pretty good.

Tuesday afternoon, Clemson continued to practice ahead of its Saturday matchup with Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Media were allowed a brief viewing window and with temperatures hovering close to 70 degrees, it was a perfect afternoon to watch a little football.

During the window – just a few periods – we weren’t going to see a lot (by design, of course), which means we spent our time taking a look at the newly arrived freshmen. The Class of 2025 signees can practice and travel with the team to Texas, but of course can’t play because they won’t be enrolled in school until January.

Before we get to the freshmen, a few other observations. First is the offensive line, where it’s the same five as we’ve seen recently with Tristan Leigh, Marcus Tate, Ryan Linthicum, Walker Parks and Blake Miller. Mason Wade was on second team right tackle.

Adam Randall continued to get reps at kick returner, and it didn’t take him long to break another one (up the same right side as he did against SMU) for a nice gain. T.J. Moore took a few reps at punt return, and while I wouldn’t expect to see him in that role, he did run up, make a nice catch and was at full speed within a few strides. He could be dangerous.

At running back, it was Keith Adams, Jr., who was second in taking reps behind Phil Mafah. Mafah looks like he’s moving better than we’ve seen him recently. He won’t be completely healthy until he has shoulder surgery, but he was moving ok. Behind Adams it was Jarvis Green and David Eziomume.

Wide receiver Tyler Brown was not in a colored (limited) jersey and he looks great despite missing so much time. I am sure he’s still knocking the rust off, but he can provide valuable snaps Saturday.

Now, let’s talk about the kids.

Running back Gideon Davidson is noticeable in his No. 9 jersey. He didn’t get a ton of work, but it doesn’t take long to realize his body type and the way he moves resembles another No. 9 that was pretty good – Travis Etienne. I saw what I saw when he was in camp – he’s a smoother runner, gets to top speed in a hurry and can cut on a dime.

Another one that can cut on a dime is JuJu Preston, the wide receiver. He is listed at 150 pounds in some places, and there is no doubt he’s thin. But he has a nice top gear, and it’s easy to see why he holds so many records in the state of Virginia. He was credited with 185 receptions for 3,700 yards and 67 touchdowns during his prep career and is the all-time receiving touchdown leader in Virginia state history.

Quarterback Chris Denson was at the back of the quarterback line as you would expect. He’s got a nice frame, a little thicker than I thought, and he throws a pretty ball. It comes out of his left hand with some zip and he’s got nice touch. We didn’t get to see him run, but offensive coordinator Garrett Riley spent some 1-on-1 time with Denson, working on his hips and follow-through on his motion.

Offensive lineman Easton Ware was taking it all in. He will have to add muscle, but he has that bend you’re looking for in an offensive lineman, with quick feet. Amare Adams wasn’t dressed out, and Brayden Jacobs has a championship game in Georgia today and won’t be on campus until tomorrow.

Again, other than a few physical things, there isn’t a lot we can tell you about the freshmen right now. Spring practice will be more telling, and interesting.



