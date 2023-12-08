CLEMSON RECRUITING

Coach says Clemson transfer portal target Keylan Rutledge is tough, isn't chasing NIL
Rutledge is visiting Clemson this weekend.

Coach says Clemson transfer portal target Keylan Rutledge is tough, isn't chasing NIL
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Dec 8 14:19

Clemson is hosting a top transfer portal offensive lineman this weekend, and his former coach has nothing but praise for the player.

Former Middle Tennessee standout Keylan Rutledge entered the portal recently after playing in 22 games over two seasons with the Blue Raiders. Voted a permanent team captain while still a sophomore speaks highly of the 6-4, 308-pounder, but Rick Stockstill has even more praise for Rutledge.

Stockstill, who knows Clemson well and was recently let go by Middle Tennessee, had nothing but praise for Rutledge.

“You don't have enough ink to write about him. He's phenomenal. He's a phenomenal young man with a tremendous work ethic. He's tougher than boot leather,” Stockstill told TigerNet. “He's got a great competitive spirit. He's an extremely good athlete. He's a really good high school basketball player. Good basketball player here shooting around, all that stuff.

“And he can throw the ball. He's a really good athlete. He’s athletic, and he can run. He's strong. He's got all the physical traits that you're looking for. And I'm sure everybody needs a good guy in the locker room, and he'll be a phenomenal teammate. He was a captain for us. He'll be a great teammate.”

Middle Tennessee opened the season with back-to-back games against two SEC teams, and Rutledge held his own and more.

“He blocked those guys. We opened up with Alabama and Missouri, two top 10 teams, and he blocked those guys,” Stockstill said. “And so I think, I don't think, I know. I know he can play at that level. I think the world of him, he's got all the intangibles that you're looking for off the field. And then he's got the athletic ability to do it on the field.”

Stockstill said he knew Rutledge had potential during the recruiting process.

“Any time you take somebody, you're going to look at the complete package. And just a great family. He said, yes, sir. No, sir. Yes, ma'am. No, ma'am. That kind of guy,” Stockstill said. “He treats everybody with respect. And he had Power 5 guys sniffing, but nobody ever pulled the trigger, which is why we got him. We're never going to beat a Power 5 guy on somebody.

“So, they were sniffing around but never pulled the trigger. The other Group of Five guys were far away, school away, geographically. So we're a couple or three hours away, and it was a good fit. Obviously, we had a need. He played the first couple of games this freshman year, and then we were going to redshirt him. Our guard either got hurt or wasn't doing as good, and we realized that Keylan was better and ended up playing him the last, he started the last six or seven games that freshman year. And then obviously started all games this year.”

Stockstill had another thing to say about Rutledge, and it concerned players chasing dollars in the portal.

“Yeah, he's not an NIL guy. I mean, he's not one of those guys that are going to say, Georgia Tech, you give me $25,000, and Clemson, you give me $30,000, and I'll come. He's not that guy,” Stockstill said. “He's all school and ball. And he doesn't have his hand out like 95 % of these portal guys do.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award
Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award
Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American
Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (70 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 Dustyg
spacer He sounds like a Clemson man to me!
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 junk yard tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 Pharm8438®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 kctigs81®
spacer So are we targeting guys that
 CUatFike00
spacer Re: So are we targeting guys that
 ddclemson
spacer Re: So are we targeting guys that
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: So are we targeting guys that
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer I like him, already.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Not only does he sounds like exactly what we need but...
 chuktwnallstar
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: Sounds like a gotta have guy. Come be a Clemson Tiger, Keylan***
 232press®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 Dustyg
spacer he was first team all conference usa
 tgrfan42069
spacer Young Man sounds like a winner
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 bassdogmwp
spacer Ill tell you theres something in those hills..
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer His highlight tape looks like he's a road grader. Mows people down. Welcome to
 ALLweatherfan
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Re: TNET: Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Im in. Sign him tonight. Fire up the fax machine dang it!
 CU1509®
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts