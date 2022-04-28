Clemson's newest 4-star commit sees an opportunity for playing time

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has broadcast that early playing time is available for defensive ends in 2023, and David Ojiegbe answered the call.

The Tigers gained their first defensive commitment for the 2023 class Wednesday afternoon when Ojiegbe (6-3 235) of Washington (DC) St. John’s College High announced for the Tigers. Ojiegbe visited Clemson twice this spring, once for practice and then the spring game. He cited several reasons for choosing the Tigers, but one that made a difference was playing time.

The Tigers are set to lose senior defensive ends KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll and it’s not a longshot to think that rising junior Myles Murphy might decide to turn pro if he has a good season. Those are the top four defensive ends on the depth chart heading into the 2022 season.

Ojiegbe sees an opportunity with the skillset he brings.

“I feel that if I put my head down and work and grind and prove myself and show what I can do, I can definitely get it done,” Ojiegbe said. “He (Hall) likes I’m very physical in the run game. He can also put me on the perimeter to rush the passer. I’m very physical off the ball. I know they are going to try to run the ball at me, but I’m stopping that. I’m aggressive with the run and athletic enough to pass rush and get to the quarterback.”

However, the Tigers see him as more than just a defensive end.

“They see me as a defensive end who can also play the Jack (a hybrid of defensive end and linebacker),” Ojiegbe said. “They see me as a guy who can rush the passer and also stop the run and then sometimes drop back in coverage. That’s big to me, just being available and see how they can use me in different matchups.”

Playing time isn’t the only reason he chose the Tigers, however. Clemson’s brand has always been strong, and the Tigers’ coaching staff also stood out.

“I’ve always loved it. The family, the Clemson brand,” Ojiegbe said. “They are player coaches. They are so connected to the players. Coach Lemanski (Hall) is a great coach. Coach Nick Eason. They are good player coaches. Coach Lemanski works with his players and tells them what they need to work on and what he expects from them. He’s very close with his players and he knows how to get it done.”

Ojiegbe was heavily recruited and weighed other offers from the likes of Penn State, Maryland, North Carolina, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Virginia Tech, Washington, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Duke. Besides Clemson, he also visited Miami, Georgia and Maryland.

Ojiegbe becomes the fourth commitment for Clemson’s 2023 class.