Clemson's biggest vegan can't wait to put on the cleats

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The biggest vegan in Clemson is biding his time, waiting for the perfect moment to don his cleats and show his players what he can do. Until then, he’ll be the best coach he can be.

New defensive tackles coach Nick Eason met with the media following Monday’s practice, and he covered a lot of topics. One of those centered on a statement he made to his players that one day they might see him walk out onto the practice field in a pair of cleats, ready to show his tackles the kind of coach they have.

Ruke Orhorhoro was asked Monday if he has seen Eason wear any cleats, and he said no, something that Eason later laughed about.

"Yeah, well, Ruke doesn't know that I actually put on 80 pounds since last summer-- so I started a juice cleanse today, and I'm going to go vegan. So probably the biggest vegan in Clemson,” Eason said. “But yeah, I'm gonna lose some weight. It's coming though. I'm going to put the cleats on. I can do a little movement, just not as much as I've done in the past, but I'm looking forward to it. It's funny that he [Ruke] would say that, of course. But yeah, I like to put cleats on out there and demonstrate. I'll do some little activation period, maybe some agiles, and some ladders. I may have like, one or two plays in me-- maybe run plays in between hashes-- and that'd be it."

Eason spent part of 17 seasons in the NFL, including time as a defensive line coach with the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals before returning to the college game with Auburn last season. Despite the differences in the two levels, Eason feels right at home on the collegiate level.

"What a transition coming from the pros and stepping into the college ranks, and I'm really grateful for the opportunity I had under Coach [Charlie] Harbison, and Coach Derek Mason (at Auburn) gave me an opportunity to come to Auburn,” Eason said. “I had some other NFL opportunities that were present at the time, and I had a really good relationship with Coach Mason. I met him when I was at the Tennessee Titans when he was a head coach at Vanderbilt.

“Got into the college ranks and people warning me, guys that were in college and we're trying to get out of college comes to the pros, like, 'Hey, man, you know, that recruiting is something else. 'I'm like I'm from a small town-- 62 people (in his graduating class)-- I have a lot of random conversations with people at Piggly Wiggly and IGA,’ so it can't be any different than that so I've adjusted to a really well.”

Eason has already made strides on the recruiting trail, something he says comes naturally.

“The recruiting piece, I love talking to people and just trying to be my authentic self. I don't put on a front or show,” he said. “I just like to show people who I really am and to know them as well and hear their stories. Because I've experienced so much in life, I thought I'll be the perfect coach because I've dealt with it all. You know, I didn't grow up in a household with two parents, and I experienced a lot of adversity. I lost my mom. I lost my grandmother-- all my parents are actually deceased. I lost my grandmother last year-- over the summer.

“So, I've experienced a lot here at Clemson -- my experience here [and] my experience in the pros -- as a player, and as a coach, and I felt it would be a great fit for me. I really gained the hearts of the players that I coached at Auburn, and they were so close to me that I had a conversation with them before I took this job to make sure they were going to be okay with me leaving. It was a really exciting opportunity for me, but in this business, man, you become not just a coach, but you become like these kids' parents or a very important person and part of their life. For me, it's been an easy transition and I'm loving it."

Eason inherits a solid group of defensive tackles, including Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams, Payton Page, and others, but he’s also excited about the entire defensive unit.

"The defense as a whole, I think Wes (Goodwin) and Mickey (Conn) have done a really good job of just kind of simplifying things that guys can play faster, just not putting too much on their plate,” Eason said. “This defense is very complex, with a lot of different looks and so that's why they've been really successful over the years. I thought Brent (Venables) did a really good job while he was here, but Wes is phenomenal. He's really, really smart.

“I didn't know Wes. I've heard of him just because he spent some time in the NFL, so there are some guys who I know that I played with at Pittsburgh, and I've coached around that knew Wes, but when I got here, I was really just, you know, blown away. Great, great person, couldn't find a better person, but he is really smart. He knows this defense in and out. So, I have a lot of respect for him and he gained that respect from me in a matter of a couple of days -- just sitting in the meeting room with him and being able to observe and absorb some of the knowledge that he has, man, it's out of this world. It's outstanding."