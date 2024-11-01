Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction: Tigers host big night game in the Valley

Let November, and the craziness, begin. Clemson kicks off a crucial five-game November stretch with a home game against Louisville on Saturday night in Death Valley. On the line? Everything. ACC title hopes. College Football Playoff hopes. And we get to do it with fall-like temps and a night game. Let’s go. NO. 11/8 CLEMSON (6-1, 5-0 ACC) vs. RV/RV LOUISVILLE (5-3, 3-2 ACC) WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 2, 7:30 P.M. ET

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500), CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM CLEMSON/LOUISVILLE SERIES HISTORY - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 8-0

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 4-0

- NEUTRAL: N/A

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 12, 2022 (31-16, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 8 NOTABLE *Clemson has run out to a 5-0 start in ACC play and has done so convincingly. The Tigers have outscored their conference opponents by a 225-107 mark (+118), good for an average margin of victory of 23.6 points per game. Clemson has the third-highest point differential in conference play in the nation this season, trailing only 7-0 Army and 8-0 Indiana. *Clemson's 225 points in ACC play are the second most by any team in conference play this season, and Clemson (45.0) is the only power conference school averaging at least 45 points per game in conference play this season. *Clemson is attempting to win in its first nine games against a school for the second time ever, joining Clemson’s wins in the first 29 games of its all-time series with Virginia. *Clemson is entering the game averaging 39.4 points per game against Louisville in eight all-time meetings, Clemson’s highest all-time scoring average against an opponent presently in a power conference. *Clemson attempts to improve to 70-3 at Death Valley in the College Football Playoff era. Clemson's current 69-3 home record in that span is a half-game shy of Alabama for the best home record in the country. *Clemson is attempting to extend its active home winning streak to nine games. Clemson's eight-game home winning streak is the ACC's longest active streak. WHEN LOUISVILLE HAS THE BALL This group can score points in bunches, and they have playmakers at running back and wide receiver. Louisville is No. 5 nationally in offensive plays that gain 20-plus yards with 52. Louisville is tied for the nation's lead, along with Ole Miss and Auburn, for having 16 plays that have gained 40-plus yards. For a Clemson defense that has been susceptible to the big play, this is a concern. Setting the edge is paramount for the Tigers. Running back Isaac Brown was honored as the ACC's Rookie of the Week following a performance at Boston College, where he gained 159 all-purpose yards. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks tops the ACC and is No. 9 nationally with an average of 99.9 receiving yards per game. Quarterback Tyler Shough ranks No. 11 nationally with an average of 293.5 yards per game. For Clemson, defensive end T.J. Parker tops Clemson with seven TFLs and five sacks, while linebacker Wade Woodaz leads Clemson with 53 tackles, and he has 6.5 TFLs and two sacks. Cornerback Avieon Terrell will be on the hot seat Saturday. He has two interceptions, and nine passes defended. EDGE: EVEN WHEN CLEMSON HAS THE BALL The Tigers offense runs behind the leadership of Cade Klubnik. He ranks seventh nationally with 24 touchdowns responsible for – he has thrown 20 touchdowns and ran for four more scores. Senior running back Phil Mafah leads Clemson and is No. 25 nationally with 682 rushing yards. Has six rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Antonio Williams is turning in a stellar year – he has a team-high 393 receiving yards and five touchdowns. For Louisville, defensive lineman Jared Dawson is tied for a team-high with five TFLs and three sacks, while edge rusher Ashton Gillotte had a big night at Boston College last Friday with a season-high nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss in a comeback win at Boston College. Linebacker Stanquan Clark is second on the team with 44 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss. The secondary is solid but susceptible to the big play under cornerback Quincy Riley, who is tied with Corey Thornton with five pass breakups. For Clemson, it’s simple. Take care of the football and hit the big plays when they are open. And the big plays will be there. EDGE: CLEMSON WHAT WILL HAPPEN Louisville will score. Clemson can score, too. The key is turnovers. When Louisville has lost, it’s been because turnovers – like Clemson last season – have made a difference. If Clemson simply takes the plays that are there and takes care of the football while letting the crowd and the defense take care of the Louisville offense, the Tigers win this. If they don’t take care of the football, watch out. But this team is primed for a November run, and it starts at home. FINAL SCORE: CLEMSON 44, LOUISVILLE 28 TigerNet picks



David Hood - TigerNet senior writer - 44-28 Clemson

Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 40-25 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 45-24 Clemson

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 40-21 Clemson

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 34-21 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 49-31 Clemson

Ariana Pensy - Intern - 37-27 Clemson

Merrell Mann - Photographer - 42-27 Clemson

Brooks Thomason - Intern - 41-28 Clemson

Grayson Mann - Staff writer - 38-21 Clemson Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Kantor Pensy M. Mann Thomason G. Mann Georgia 34-3 UGA 27-24 CU 23-21 CU 24-17 CU 29-20 UGA 27-20 UGA 28-21 UGA 24-17 UGA 17-14 CU 27-21 UGA 27-23 UGA App State 66-20 CU 34-14 CU 30-16 CU CU 38-17 CU 34-17 CU 31-17 CU 35-10 CU 30-10 CU 31-10 CU 31-13 CU 28-10 CU NC State 59-35 CU 34-13 CU 38-16 CU 42-20 CU 30-13 CU 28-10 CU 35-14 CU 34-17 CU 38-17 CU 31-10 CU 31-10 CU Stanford 40-14 CU 44-20 CU 48-17 CU 38-10 CU 44-16 CU 42-14 CU 41-17 CU 45-17 CU 48-21 CU 40-20 CU 41-17 CU FSU 29-13 CU 41-13 CU 42-10 CU 42-17 CU 38-16 CU 35-14 CU 40-14 CU 55-7 CU 44-20 CU 31-16 CU 45-14 CU Wake Forest 49-14 CU 47-20 CU 44-20 CU 52-14 CU 45-20 CU 48-13 CU 48-14 CU 35-14 CU 42-13 CU 38-17 CU 45-10 CU Virginia 48-31 CU 38-16 CU 42-17 CU 38-17 CU 44-20 CU 45-14 CU 47-14 CU 45-17 CU 45-13 CU 42-20 CU 41-17 CU Points - 6 6 12 13 10 10 7 6 10 7 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner

