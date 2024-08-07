Clemson visit solidified decision for Tigers' latest commitment Shavar Young Jr.

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Shavar Young Jr. recently visited Clemson’s campus, where a significant decision was looming. He toured the facilities' grounds, taking everything in to help him better understand where his heart was. It took him one night’s sleep to realize that Clemson was the best place for him. In early August, the four-star corner pulled the trigger on his commitment, announcing the Tigers as his ultimate choice. Young had offers from schools nationwide, including Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, and many others. He slimmed his list down to Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon, and Clemson before choosing the Tigers. The junior defensive back already had a commitment to Clemson in mind, but the final visit sealed the deal. “After my visit two weeks ago, I slept on the decision,” Young said. “I thought it was the best decision for me. The next day, I called Coach Dabo Swinney, (Defensive backs) Coach (Mike) Reed, and (Special teams analyst) Coach (Jody) Evans. I was already thinking about committing because I’ve had a relationship with Clemson since the eighth grade. They only had two spots at the position, and I wanted to be one of them.” Young’s commitment marks the second pledge of the 2026 class. He joins quarterback Tait Reynolds as one of the earlier foundational pieces of this group. When Young called the coaching staff, he told TigerNet Swinney was so excited he couldn’t stop jumping up and down. “The coaches were very happy,” Young said. “They just ended practice, and they were very excited. Dabo was jumping up and down and screaming and was pumped. Coach Reed and Coach Evans were grinning from ear to ear. It was exciting.” As Young continues to solidify his commitment to the Tigers, he told TigerNet he has plans to visit Clemson for a game in the fall. If you ask for his preference, Young hopes he can make it for a night game in Death Valley. When Young is on the phone with Swinney, jumping up and down with pure glee or sitting with members of the coaching staff growing their relationships, one thing comes to mind for him. It doesn’t get much better than this. “Clemson is the place you want to be,” Young said. “They set you up for success, and you can’t ask for much better.”

