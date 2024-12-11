Clemson standing out to top wide receiver target Connor Salmin

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson continues its hunt for playmakers in the 2026 class, and the final regular season game gave the Tigers a chance to host one of their top targets at wide receiver. Woodgrove (VA) four-star Connor Salmin picked up a Clemson offer in June after his first visit to Clemson, and the talented receiver made his way back to Clemson as the Tigers hosted South Carolina on November 30th. At 6-1, 190 pounds, Salmin is ranked as the No. 7 player in Virginia and the No. 145 player overall in the ’26 class. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been the primary recruiter for Salmin, and Grisham sees Salmin’s game as a perfect fit for what Clemson wants at receiver. “Coach Grisham is always saying that he thinks my speed and ability to catch the ball will fit well in Clemson’s offense,” Salmin told TigerNet. “Me and coach Grisham are locked in like family. He’s a great coach and a great person.” Salmin also visited Clemson earlier this season for the NC State game, and Salmin’s second game day visit once again lived up to the hype. “The game day atmosphere was awesome, especially with it being their rivalry game,” Salmin said. “The stadium was full, the fans were loud, and it was a close game and really exciting to watch. After the game, we did a tour of the football facilities with coach Grisham and coach Drew Swinney. The coaches at Clemson are great people, I always enjoy getting to spend time with them and I really appreciate them taking the time even after a tough loss.” Salmin has picked up close to 30 offers from all of the top schools across the country, and a few schools are standing out to Salmin at this point. “There are several schools that I’ve gotten to know coaches pretty well, but I’d say the ones that have been in touch the most lately are Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech,” he said. “The main things to me in making my decision is I have to feel at home with the coaches and players on campus. I also want a coach that will help me develop as a receiver. Also, a good education and strong football program are important.” With Clemson having the chance to get Salmin on campus multiple times now, what does Salmin feel like is standing out about the Tigers? “The coaches at Clemson are great people,” he said. “I think they genuinely feel like I can contribute to the program and that they can help me grow as a person on and off the field.” Salmin capped off the 2024 season by being named First Team All-District and First Team All-Region in Virginia. He will now transition to the track, where he has recorded verified times of 10.44 in the 100-meter and 21.18 in the 200-meter. After track season is over, Salmin plans to hit the road for more visits before deciding on a school. “I’m starting winter track season now, so I’ll have meets a lot of weekends this winter,” he said. “But I’m hoping to get to junior days when I can. This spring, I hope to narrow things down to my top schools and for now I’m planning to commit after official visits.” Always great to be back at Clemson, I appreciate everyone! @Coach_Grisham @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @Clements_TJC @CStoudt_18 @AlexTilyou @ClemsonFB #ALLIN #ClemsonFootball #GoTigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ro4g6gY9s4 — Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) December 1, 2024

