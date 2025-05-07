National outlet updates Playoff projection for Clemson

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson has jumped into several Top 5 rankings for the 2025 college football season lately, and 247Sports updated its Playoff call post-spring. It has Clemson as the ACC champ and earning a No. 3 seed overall, meeting Georgia in the Orange Bowl. With the ACC-aligned bowl back in the quarterfinal mix, the conference champ is set to go to Miami Gardens if among the Top 4 byes. Brad Crawford's call has an 11-seed Georgia upsetting Clemson and advancing to the Peach Bowl versus Texas. At another CBS Sports property, Brandon Marcello has Clemson at No. 4 in his post-spring rankings, trailing only Ohio State, Texas and Penn State. "No one has been criticized quite like Dabo Swinney in the transfer portal era. His reluctance to lean on a quick-fix solution in recruiting led to some hiccups," Marcellos said, "but fantastic retention has allowed the program to develop homegrown talent, much like the Tigers did in the heydays of the four-team CFP. Clemson enters the season with the nation's most returning production, led by star QB Cade Klubnik. The receivers finally stepped up last season en route to a CFP appearance to give the Tigers a glimpse of the explosive offenses of the past." Miami is the next ACC team there (11), with Louisville (23) and SMU (24) also making the Top 25. Non-conference foes LSU and South Carolina are No. 8 and No. 22, respectively. Over at USA TODAY, their re-rank has Clemson No. 2 overall in an assessment of all 134 teams. Clemson's 2025 FBS opponents are ranked as follows: LSU (7), Louisville (16), South Carolina (27), Duke (32), Georgia Tech (34), SMU (40), Syracuse (43), Florida State (50), Boston College (51), North Carolina (80) and Troy (113).

