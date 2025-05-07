Peach State lineman announces Clemson offer

|
Peach State lineman Fletcher Turk announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Dacula, GA (Hebron Christian Academy HS) Class: 2026
Dacula, Georgia 2026 offensive tackle Fletcher Turk announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.
"After a great talk with @CoachMattLuke, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson," Turk said on social media. He visited Clemson back in late March: Had an amazing Time at Clemson the other week. Thank you to @CoachMattLuke For the hospitality can’t wait to be back in Death Valley. @jonathan_gess @CoachKDallas @Danny__mejia @ClemsonFB @HebronLionsFB @On3Recruits @AFarrersports pic.twitter.com/3te4oN0P1y Other notable offers to date include Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Wake Forest and UCF, to go with more FBS offers. He earned second-team all region honors last season. 2nd team all region After a great talk with @CoachMattLuke I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson. @jonathan_gess @CoachKDallas @Danny__mejia @SpencerGArnold @coach_dwise @coachheavyd pic.twitter.com/f3H2zi4MH7
Other notable offers to date include Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Wake Forest and UCF, to go with more FBS offers.
He earned second-team all region honors last season.
