He visited Clemson back in late March.
He visited Clemson back in late March.

Peach State lineman Fletcher Turk announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Fletcher Turk - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Dacula, GA (Hebron Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR

Dacula, Georgia 2026 offensive tackle Fletcher Turk announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

"After a great talk with @CoachMattLuke, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson," Turk said on social media.

He visited Clemson back in late March:

Other notable offers to date include Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Wake Forest and UCF, to go with more FBS offers.

He earned second-team all region honors last season.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Peach State lineman announces Clemson offer
Peach State lineman announces Clemson offer
ACC announces move to 18 games in men's basketball conference schedule
ACC announces move to 18 games in men's basketball conference schedule
National outlet updates Playoff projection for Clemson
National outlet updates Playoff projection for Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 99 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts