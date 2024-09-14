Clemson legacy John Hammond hopes to keep collegiate career in the family

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One Clemson legacy wants to keep it in the family. John Hammond of Spartanburg High (SC) recently visited Clemson for the Tigers’ matchup with App State. The senior from the Upstate is looking to ramp up his recruiting, telling TigerNet he’s received attention from various Division I and II programs. He also plans to visit Wake Forest on Saturday. When it came to his Clemson visit, Hammond was already familiar with the layout. In this instance, it was a new type of experience for Hammond. “Oh, I mean, it was top of the line,” Hammond said. “It was perfect. I got there, got to eat a little bit, and explored 'Dabo World,' which was really fun. I went there when they first opened, and it's just next level, everything. The facilities, the coaches, it was just the atmosphere. The stadium team played great. They came out with a win, a big win, and it was just pretty much a perfect visit and everything you could ask for.” Hammond entered his Clemson visit knowing the type of player he is and the one he wants to be down the road. Standing 6-foot-5, with an imposing stature of 280 pounds, Hammond’s size and strength on the field have begun to dazzle interested recruiters. The Spartanburg product wants to be physical but play the game the right way. “I'd say I’m really smart,” Hammond said. “Knowing what defense they're in, what my assignment is. I'd say just physicality, just getting after it, getting on people, and just doing my job.” Navigating the world of collegiate athletics can be difficult, but Hammond always has had help not too far away. Enter Vance Hammond. The Clemson football alum was recruited from the class of 1986, playing college football until 1990 before moving on for stints in the NFL and CFL. The lineman's father has guided him throughout the recruitment process, making the endeavor much easier to bear. “He helps me pretty much with every step,” Hammond says. “He's always there. We're all family in it together. We're all trying to figure out this whole recruiting thing with the NIL, Twitter, and all that. But he helps a lot. He's printed everything that happens, he knows. Just really good help.” Hammond’s family is all in with him, and he hopes he can continue to honor that Clemson legacy. He knows that if the Tigers approached him with an offer, his recruitment would be an easy yes. “Oh, it would mean the world,” Hammond said. “I would honestly commit on the spot if they offered me. I will keep it honest, but it would be a dream. I've always wanted to play for the Clemson Tigers to keep on the legacy, but it would be great.”

