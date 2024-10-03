Clemson family shines, including players, to help standout freshman with flooded home

The Clemson family never shines brighter than when one of their own is in need. Freshman wide receiver T.J. Moore has made an impact on the field so far this season and started last Saturday’s game against Stanford. For the season, he has six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. However, Moore probably played the game with a heavy heart. Moore hails from Tampa, and as Hurricane Helene bore down on the Florida coastline, flooding hit many parts of the Southeast. That included his neighborhood, and his family home was a total loss except for some things that hung high on the walls or were in top drawers. His family was already in Clemson for the game when they received word, and when they returned home, it was worse than they feared. Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the situation following Wednesday’s practice. “I saw his parents this weekend, so obviously we've known since last week. They were all up here,” Swinney said. “I think they came up here on Wednesday night or Thursday, so they were here, thankfully, and not at home. But yeah, it's a total loss, devastation, and so hopefully people will help and support them as they try to start over. It was a devastating storm to so many people, but they've got a great spirit. I saw his mom at the Tiger Walk and was just trying to give her a hug and pick her up, and she picked me up. She was just like, ‘Listen, it's all good. We're grateful.’ And what an amazing spirit that they have as a family, and so I know that they'll push through it.” A GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000 was launched for the family on Wednesday. By the time this was written late Wednesday, well over $30,000 had been raised. On X (formerly Twitter), many Clemson fans chimed in to let the Moore family know they had their back. Alexandra Moore, TJ’s mother, responded late Wednesday. “I can’t even begin to thank everyone for the overwhelming support,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “I’m at a loss for words, wiping many tears. Knowing that we don’t have to wonder or worry where we’ll sleep next takes a huge burden off of our chest. The kind words, the support, everything. We are always grateful and forever will be.” Clemson defensive ends Peter Woods and T.J. Parker were notable with $500 donations to the cause, and Swinney said it shows leadership on the part of his two standout sophomores. He also said it shows the closeness of not only his team but also the entire Clemson family. “It's just another validation of it and everybody can support that,” Swinney said. “We're all trying to come alongside that family – it’s a Clemson family – and we can help them. And hopefully the Clemson family outside of this building will help as well. But I just think that's, again, great leadership on their part and just the servant leadership that we have on this team.” To support the Moore family, you can donate here. Honestly anything is appreciated!https://t.co/Lqq4qRDOkN — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) October 2, 2024 Some incredible stuff:



