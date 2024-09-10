Clemson commit feels the difference of Death Valley at night

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Shavar Young Jr. had been to a Clemson game before. It was safe to say that, for his second game in Death Valley, he knew what to expect. His visit on the evening of the App State matchup blew his expectations out of the stadium. Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School has been committed to Clemson since early August, telling TigerNet of the excitement the staff held when he told them the news. Since then, there had been constant communication with the gameday visit coming. Beyond the scope of an ordinary visit, the wait between the result of the Georgia game and hopeful change against the Mountaineers had fans on edge. For fans and recruits alike, the results did not take long to accumulate on the field, and the decibels of the stadium shattered with them. Young could feel that energy all night. “That was my first night game at Clemson, so as soon as I walked in into the stadium, I could feel like the atmosphere was different from any other game,” Young said. “People were excited and I could tell the defense was feeding off the crowd's energy and that the energy they brought.” The junior had been told about the reputation that night games in Clemson hold, but he felt he had a grasp on the energy a typical game brings. He visited Clemson last year for an afternoon game, feeling like the atmosphere was electric. When it came to Saturday’s home opener, he knew he was in for something different. “I heard the night games were different, but I went to a game last year,” Young said. “It was still pretty loud. It was during the daytime, but I can tell that the night games are really different.” Looking down the schedule for Young, he told TigerNet he plans to visit Clemson again in September, making the trip for the ACC opener against NC State. He hopes to make it to two more games beyond that. When making a decision like a commitment, games like Saturday can strengthen one’s reassurance. Young already feels very comfortable with his pledge to Clemson, but as each day passes, he feels like he’s making the right choice. “I feel more comfortable with my decision now,” Young said. “Well, I felt very comfortable with my decision, but they reassured me over these past couple of weeks that after I committed Dabo, he thanked me for trusting them. They do things differently, and I'm happy to be a part of that.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now